Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
697.49
253.4
371.73
472.81
yoy growth (%)
175.24
-31.83
-21.37
17.43
Raw materials
-312.87
-202.97
-287.87
-384.23
As % of sales
44.85
80.09
77.44
81.26
Employee costs
-18.35
-14.69
-22.71
-21.73
As % of sales
2.63
5.79
6.1
4.59
Other costs
-220.73
-24.86
-40.02
-51.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.64
9.81
10.76
10.8
Operating profit
145.53
10.87
21.12
15.75
OPM
20.86
4.29
5.68
3.33
Depreciation
-17.98
-13.82
-17.55
-15.07
Interest expense
-18.14
-16.82
-16.1
-10.88
Other income
29.75
19.9
25.62
30.84
Profit before tax
139.16
0.12
13.09
20.63
Taxes
9.5
0
18.73
0
Tax rate
6.83
0
143.07
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
148.66
0.12
31.82
20.63
Exceptional items
-51.36
0
0
0
Net profit
97.3
0.12
31.82
20.63
yoy growth (%)
76,637.85
-99.6
54.24
21.12
NPM
13.95
0.05
8.56
4.36
LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.