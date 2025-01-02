iifl-logo-icon 1
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,420.9
(2.64%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

697.49

253.4

371.73

472.81

yoy growth (%)

175.24

-31.83

-21.37

17.43

Raw materials

-312.87

-202.97

-287.87

-384.23

As % of sales

44.85

80.09

77.44

81.26

Employee costs

-18.35

-14.69

-22.71

-21.73

As % of sales

2.63

5.79

6.1

4.59

Other costs

-220.73

-24.86

-40.02

-51.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.64

9.81

10.76

10.8

Operating profit

145.53

10.87

21.12

15.75

OPM

20.86

4.29

5.68

3.33

Depreciation

-17.98

-13.82

-17.55

-15.07

Interest expense

-18.14

-16.82

-16.1

-10.88

Other income

29.75

19.9

25.62

30.84

Profit before tax

139.16

0.12

13.09

20.63

Taxes

9.5

0

18.73

0

Tax rate

6.83

0

143.07

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

148.66

0.12

31.82

20.63

Exceptional items

-51.36

0

0

0

Net profit

97.3

0.12

31.82

20.63

yoy growth (%)

76,637.85

-99.6

54.24

21.12

NPM

13.95

0.05

8.56

4.36

Lloyds Metals : related Articles

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

2 Jan 2025|09:12 AM

LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.

Read More

