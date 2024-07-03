Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,364.43
2,417.24
1,554.29
1,910.53
1,091.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,364.43
2,417.24
1,554.29
1,910.53
1,091.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
105.37
5.82
8.06
13.08
19.92
Total Income
1,469.8
2,423.06
1,562.35
1,923.61
1,111.23
Total Expenditure
1,024.98
1,698.57
1,095.88
1,462.86
805
PBIDT
444.82
724.49
466.47
460.75
306.23
Interest
3.62
1.89
2.32
1.86
0.99
PBDT
441.2
722.6
464.15
458.89
305.24
Depreciation
17.68
18.73
16.52
14.7
10.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
94.08
163
101.85
157.93
0
Deferred Tax
28.12
-16.53
68.87
-45.24
63.79
Reported Profit After Tax
301.32
557.4
276.91
331.5
231.25
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
301.32
557.4
276.91
331.5
231.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
301.32
557.4
276.91
331.5
231.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.88
11.06
5.49
6.57
4.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
52.28
50.53
50.53
50.53
50.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32.6
29.97
30.01
24.11
28.06
PBDTM(%)
32.33
29.89
29.86
24.01
27.97
PATM(%)
22.08
23.05
17.81
17.35
21.19
LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.Read More
