Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Key Ratios

1,415.8
(-0.54%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:19:54 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

175.24

-31.83

-51.03

-24.59

Op profit growth

1,238.62

-48.54

2.21

-24.83

EBIT growth

828.08

-41.94

180.34

-44.24

Net profit growth

76,695.66

-99.6

1,561.51

-48.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

20.86

4.29

5.68

2.72

EBIT margin

22.55

6.68

7.85

1.37

Net profit margin

13.96

0.05

8.56

0.25

RoCE

34.39

5.6

13.93

6.79

RoNW

7.33

0.01

5.9

0.38

RoA

5.32

0.01

3.79

0.31

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.63

0.01

1.4

0.17

Dividend per share

0.5

0

0

0

Cash EPS

2.15

-0.54

0.63

-2.2

Book value per share

13.04

7.22

6.4

11.17

Valuation ratios

P/E

50.43

1,100

4.11

35.23

P/CEPS

61.67

-20.24

9.1

-2.71

P/B

10.16

1.52

0.89

0.53

EV/EBIDTA

28.32

13.77

5.02

4.1

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

6.83

0

143.07

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

8.01

10.65

21.81

20.66

Inventory days

73.92

143.91

56.59

26.42

Creditor days

-16.67

-72.51

-148.27

-135.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.67

-1

-1.81

-1.22

Net debt / equity

0.15

0.8

0.72

0.14

Net debt / op. profit

0.5

13.51

4.97

0.88

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-44.85

-80.09

-77.44

-90.18

Employee costs

-2.63

-5.79

-6.1

-1.99

Other costs

-31.64

-9.81

-10.76

-5.09

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jan 2025|09:12 AM

LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.

Read More

