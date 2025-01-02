Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
175.24
-31.83
-51.03
-24.59
Op profit growth
1,238.62
-48.54
2.21
-24.83
EBIT growth
828.08
-41.94
180.34
-44.24
Net profit growth
76,695.66
-99.6
1,561.51
-48.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.86
4.29
5.68
2.72
EBIT margin
22.55
6.68
7.85
1.37
Net profit margin
13.96
0.05
8.56
0.25
RoCE
34.39
5.6
13.93
6.79
RoNW
7.33
0.01
5.9
0.38
RoA
5.32
0.01
3.79
0.31
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.63
0.01
1.4
0.17
Dividend per share
0.5
0
0
0
Cash EPS
2.15
-0.54
0.63
-2.2
Book value per share
13.04
7.22
6.4
11.17
Valuation ratios
P/E
50.43
1,100
4.11
35.23
P/CEPS
61.67
-20.24
9.1
-2.71
P/B
10.16
1.52
0.89
0.53
EV/EBIDTA
28.32
13.77
5.02
4.1
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
6.83
0
143.07
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
8.01
10.65
21.81
20.66
Inventory days
73.92
143.91
56.59
26.42
Creditor days
-16.67
-72.51
-148.27
-135.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.67
-1
-1.81
-1.22
Net debt / equity
0.15
0.8
0.72
0.14
Net debt / op. profit
0.5
13.51
4.97
0.88
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-44.85
-80.09
-77.44
-90.18
Employee costs
-2.63
-5.79
-6.1
-1.99
Other costs
-31.64
-9.81
-10.76
-5.09
LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.Read More
