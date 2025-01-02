Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jul-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
63.48%
63.49%
63.49%
65.69%
65.69%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
3.21%
3.09%
3.09%
0.74%
0.32%
Non-Institutions
33.27%
33.38%
33.38%
33.52%
33.89%
Total Non-Promoter
36.48%
36.48%
36.48%
34.26%
34.21%
Custodian
0.02%
0.02%
0.02%
0.03%
0.08%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.Read More
