Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,384.35
(-3.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Lloyds Metals FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

139.16

0.12

13.09

20.63

Depreciation

-17.98

-13.82

-17.55

-15.07

Tax paid

9.5

0

18.73

0

Working capital

70.66

45.27

-1.95

44.24

Other operating items

Operating

201.34

31.57

12.32

49.79

Capital expenditure

55.7

1.13

32.84

24.27

Free cash flow

257.04

32.7

45.16

74.06

Equity raised

515.69

281.02

175.97

127.18

Investing

0

0.01

0

0

Financing

57.85

100.84

91.36

77.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

830.58

414.57

312.49

278.81

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

2 Jan 2025|09:12 AM

LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.

Read More

