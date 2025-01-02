Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
139.16
0.12
13.09
20.63
Depreciation
-17.98
-13.82
-17.55
-15.07
Tax paid
9.5
0
18.73
0
Working capital
70.66
45.27
-1.95
44.24
Other operating items
Operating
201.34
31.57
12.32
49.79
Capital expenditure
55.7
1.13
32.84
24.27
Free cash flow
257.04
32.7
45.16
74.06
Equity raised
515.69
281.02
175.97
127.18
Investing
0
0.01
0
0
Financing
57.85
100.84
91.36
77.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
830.58
414.57
312.49
278.81
LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.