An Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be convened on Monday, July 29, 2024 at 11:30 a.m., through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with MCA General Circular No. 14/2020 dated 08th April, 2020, General Circular No. 17/2020 dated 13th April, 2020, General Circular No. 22/2020 dated 15th June, 2020, General Circular No. 33/2020 dated 28th September, 2020, General Circular No. 39/2020 dated 31st December, 2020, General Circular No.10/2021dated 23rd June, 2021, General Circular No. 20/2021 dated 08th December, 2021, General Circular No. 3/2022 dated 05th May, 2022, General Circular No. 10/2022 dated 28th December, 2022, General Circular No. 11/2022 dated 28th December, 2022 and General Circular No. 09/2023 dated September 25, 2023 to transact the above business Book Closure & Record Date for the purposes of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/07/2024) Corrigendum / Addendum to the Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (RGM) dtd. 04th July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024) Disclosure of Voting results of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 29th July, 2024 as required under Regulation 30 and 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)