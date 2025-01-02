iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd EGM

1,423.55
(-0.76%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Lloyds Metals CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM18 Dec 202417 Jan 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18th December, 2024 The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) is scheduled to be held on Friday, 17th January, 2025 at 11:30 A.M. IST (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 24.12.2024)
EGM4 Jul 202429 Jul 2024
An Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be convened on Monday, July 29, 2024 at 11:30 a.m., through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with MCA General Circular No. 14/2020 dated 08th April, 2020, General Circular No. 17/2020 dated 13th April, 2020, General Circular No. 22/2020 dated 15th June, 2020, General Circular No. 33/2020 dated 28th September, 2020, General Circular No. 39/2020 dated 31st December, 2020, General Circular No.10/2021dated 23rd June, 2021, General Circular No. 20/2021 dated 08th December, 2021, General Circular No. 3/2022 dated 05th May, 2022, General Circular No. 10/2022 dated 28th December, 2022, General Circular No. 11/2022 dated 28th December, 2022 and General Circular No. 09/2023 dated September 25, 2023 to transact the above business Book Closure & Record Date for the purposes of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/07/2024) Corrigendum / Addendum to the Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (RGM) dtd. 04th July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024) Disclosure of Voting results of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 29th July, 2024 as required under Regulation 30 and 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)

Lloyds Metals: Related News

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jan 2025|09:12 AM

LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.