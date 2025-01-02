iifl-logo-icon 1
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd AGM

1,441.75
(1.63%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:34:56 AM

Lloyds Metals CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM20 Aug 202414 Jun 2024
With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Friday, 14th June, 2024 via video conferencing and has inter-alia considered and approved the postponement of the 47th Annual General Meeting from 09th July, 2024 to 20th August, 2024 . 47th Integrated Annual Report Intimation for Withdrawal of Book Closure for the upcoming 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of e-voting and payment of dividend for the ensuing 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024) Proceedings of the 47th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024)

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

2 Jan 2025|09:12 AM

LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.

