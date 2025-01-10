To the Members of

Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of ou r information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit and loss total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

1. Capitalization of Property, Plant and Equipment

(Refer Note No. 4 of the standalone financial statements)

Given the company is in an expansion phase, the recognition and measurement of Property, plant and equipment are pivotal to the financial statements as it is crucial to support the growth strategy. These assets are capitalized once the assets are ready for use as intended by the management and are initially recorded at cost directly attributable for bringing the asset into its intended use. Subsequently, they are measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment loss, if any. As a result, the aforesaid matter was determined to be a key audit matter.

How the matter was addressed in our audit:

Our audit procedures to assess the accounting for Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) included the following.

1. Assessing the companys policies and procedure for the initial recognition and measurement of PPE to ensure compliance with IND AS 16 ‘Property, Plant and Equipment.

2. Conducting detailed testing to verify the accuracy of PPE measurements. This included reviewing supporting documentation for verification of cost of acquisition or construction and ownership of PPE.

3. Assessing the appropriateness of depreciation methods and the reasonableness of useful lives applied to PPE.

4. Reviewing the disclosure requirements related to PPE in the financial statements, including accounting policies, depreciation methods and significant assumptions.

2. Transactions with Mandovi River Pellets Pvt. Ltd.

During the year the company engaged in significant transactions with Mandovi River Pellets Pvt. Ltd. (MRPPL), a related party. These transactions involved sale of iron ore worth Rs. 440.56 crore and purchase of Iron Pellets worth Rs. 370.23 crore. These transactions raise key audit consideration due to the inherent risks associated with related party transactions. As a result, the aforesaid matter was determined to be a key audit matter.

How the matter was addressed in our audit:

Our audit procedures to assess the accounting for the transactions with MRPPL included the following.

1. Identification of all transactions with MRPPL and assess whether they have been appropriately disclosed in the financial statements.

2. Evaluating the effectiveness of internal controls over related party transactions, including authorization, documentation, and review procedures.

3. Performing inquiries with management and key personnel to identify any undisclosed arrangements and agreements between the company and MRPPL.

3. Capital Work- in-Progress

(Refer Note No. 4a of the standalone financial statements)

In the expansion phase, the company has made substantial investment in Capital work-in-progress (CWIP), which comprises projects currently under construction. The company has invested Rs. 1,444.84 Crore during F.Y 2023-24 which compared to last year was Rs. 242.75 Crore as per standalone financial statements for F.Y. 2022-23. Given the substantial magnitude and strategic importance of these CWIP investments, there are inherent challenges related to accurate recognition, measurement and disclosure of these assets in the financial statements.

How the matter was addressed in our audit:

Our audit procedures to assess the accounting for CWIP included the following.

1. Evaluation of the completeness and accuracy of the project cost capitalized as CWIP. This includes reviewing invoices, contracts, and other supporting documentation.

2. Ensuring the cost capitalized meets the recognition criteria as per IND AS 16 ‘Property, Plant and Equipment.

3. Evaluation of effectiveness of internal controls over capitalization of project costs.

4. Reviewing the disclosure requirements for CWIP in the financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprise the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the Standalone Financial Statement s and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

I f, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Company has no branch office and hence the company is not required to conduct audit under section 143 (8) of the Act;

d. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash flow statement and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and returns(as per sub section 143(3));

e. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

f. During our audit we did not come across any financial transaction or matters which might have an adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

g. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

h. We do not have any qualification, reservation or adverse remark relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith.

i. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

j. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A." Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys Internal Financial Controls over financial Reporting;

k. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us (As amended):

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in Note 42 ofthe Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. During the year, no amounts were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. So, the question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement; and

v. a. The company has not paid any dividend during the year.

b. As stated in Note No. 47 of the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software e. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, we give in the ‘Annexure B, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extend applicable.

For TODARWAL & TODARWAL LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Reg. no.: 111009W/ W100231 Kunal Todarwal Partner Date: 2nd May, 2024 M.No.: 137804 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 24137804BJZWNQ1963

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1(j) under ‘Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirement sections of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For TODARWAL & TODARWAL LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Reg. no.: 111009W/ W100231 Kunal Todarwal Partner Date: 2nd May, 2024 M.No.: 137804 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 24137804BJZWNQ1963

Annexure - B to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirement sections of our report of even date)

The ‘Annexure B referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the Members of the Company on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment and intangible assets:

a) A. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records produced before us, we are of the opinion that the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

B. The Company does not own any Intangible Assets therefore reporting under clause i(a) (B) is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, fixed assets are physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancy was noticed during such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year therefore reporting under clause i(d) is not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no benami property held by the Company therefore reporting under clause i(e) is not applicable.

ii. In respect of the companys inventories;

a) According to the information and explanation given to us Inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed that would have an impact over the Financial Statements.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records produced before us, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits during any time of the year in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments and granted unsecured loans but not provided guarantee or security, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

a) A. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans and has made investment to a party other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates as follows :-

Particulars Loans (Rs. In Crores) Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year: Others 231.5 Balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date: Others 26.76

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made and the terms and conditions of the loans given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated by the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given during the year.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, during the year, loan amounting to Rs. 1.5 cr has fallen due and was further renewed, such loan is 0.64% of the loan granted during the year.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, in respect of investments made and loans given, the provisions of section 185 and Section 186 of Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

v. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted deposits or amounts deemed to be deposits. Therefore, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government, the maintenance of Cost Records has been prescribed u/s. 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We are of the view that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of disputes, except for the following :-

SR NO Nature Name of Statute N" of dues Amount (Rs. In Crores) Forum where dispute is pending 1 The Central Excise Excise Act, 1944 Duty 0.55 Pending at Add Commissioner Nagpur 2 The Central Excise Excise Act, 1944 Duty 1.32 Pending at Add Commissioner Nagpur 3 The Central Excise Excise Act, 1944 Duty 5.84 CESTAT 4 The Central Excise Excise Act, 1944 Duty 8.43 CESTAT 5 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 32.42 Commissioner of Appeal, Income Tax

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. In respect of borrowings:

a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records produced before us, the company has not defaulted in repayments of dues to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not declared as a willful defaulter by any Bank or Financial Institution or other lender.

c) I n our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company does not have any term loans so reporting under this clause is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us, the funds raised for short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced before us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

f) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies.

x. In respect of issue of securities:

a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence, reporting under paragraph (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. In respect of fraud:

a) During the course of our examination of the books of account carried in accordance with the generally accepted auditing standards in India, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company, either noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the Management.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government for the reporting period.

c) As per the information and explanation given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xii) of Paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. In respect of internal audit:

a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, reporting under clause(xvi)(d) of Paragraph 3 is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xviii) of Paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of other than ongoing project. Accordingly, reporting under clauses (xx)(a) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no ongoing projects as per section 135 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, reporting under clauses (xx)(b) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.