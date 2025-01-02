Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18th December, 2024

Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 9 Dec 2024

Intimation of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 9th December, 2024 under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

LLOYDS METALS AND ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 Intimation of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd October, 2024 under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

LLOYDS METALS AND ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for the Board Meeting to be held on 30th July 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

LLOYDS METALS AND ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To discuss/ finalize the proposal for issue of upto 4 Crores Convertible Warrants of the Company on Preferential basis of which upto 1.5 Crores Convertible Warrants is proposed to be issued to the Promoters of the Company and balance to Others / Non-Promoters of the Company towards raising of additional capital by the Company pursuant to Section 42 62 of the Companies Act 2013 and as per the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2018. The pricing for the same will be determined as per SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2018. 2. To consider adopt & approve the draft notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 3. To fix the day date time of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 4. To appoint a scrutinizer for conducting remote e-voting process for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 5. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. 1. Subject to the approval of the Members of the Company in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting and appropriate authorities, the Board has decided to issue and allot 4,00,00,000 Convertible Warrants of the Company on a Preferential Basis to Promoters and other investors being Non-Promoters of the Company towards raising of additional capital by the Company pursuant to Section 42, 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Chapter V of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2018 [SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018] and subsequent amendments thereto 2. Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting pursuant to the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as required to be sent to the Shareholders of the Company. the Meeting will be held on 29.07.2024 at 11:30 a.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/07/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Friday, 14th June, 2024 via video conferencing and has inter-alia considered and approved the postponement of the 47th Annual General Meeting from 09th July, 2024 to 20th August, 2024 . Read less..

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 26 Apr 2024

LLOYDS METALS AND ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above captioned subject and pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we would hereby like to inform and intimate the stock exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 02nd May 2024 to inter-alia take on record and approve the following: 1. To consider discuss and take on record the Internal Audit report submitted by the Internal Auditor of the Company 2. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 3. To consider discuss and recommend to the Shareholders of the Company declaration of final dividend for the F.Y. 2023-24 4. To consider approve and recommend to the Shareholders revised limits and terms and conditions for various related party transactions of the Company 5. Any other business with the permission of the Chairman Pursuant to Reg 30 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a Board Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday, 02nd May, 2024 at 12:10 p.m. Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024) Publication of audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

LLOYDS METALS AND ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider discuss and approve proposal for raising of funds under Section 23 Section 42 Section 62 and Section 71 of the Companies Act 2013 or by any other mode as may be applicable. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e., Thursday, 21st March, 2024 at 11:20 a.m. at A-2, 2nd Floor, Madhu Estate, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013. The brief details of the business transacted is as per the attachment of the outcome. Intimation under Reg. 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024