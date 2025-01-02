|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|2 May 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|1
|100
|Final
|Considered and recommended subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 47th Annual General Meeting, dividend of Re. 1 each (i.e. 100%) per equity share of face value of Re. 1 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Dividend shall be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of shareholders approval at the ensuing 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of e-voting and payment of dividend for the ensuing 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.Read More
