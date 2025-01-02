iifl-logo-icon 1
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Dividend

1,419.1
(-1.07%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:49:58 AM

Lloyds Metals CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend2 May 202413 Aug 202413 Aug 20241100Final
Considered and recommended subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 47th Annual General Meeting, dividend of Re. 1 each (i.e. 100%) per equity share of face value of Re. 1 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Dividend shall be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of shareholders approval at the ensuing 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of e-voting and payment of dividend for the ensuing 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Lloyds Metals: Related News

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

2 Jan 2025|09:12 AM

LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.

