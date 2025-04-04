iifl-logo
Zomato to Trade as Eternal Ltd on NSE and BSE from April 9

4 Apr 2025 , 08:07 PM

On stock exchanges, Zomato’s corporate name will formally become Eternal Ltd effective April 9, 2025. In the BSE filing dated March 20, 2025, the company stated that it has received approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) for the name change.

Following the shift, Zomato’s stock ticker will change from ‘ZOMATO’ to ‘ETERNAL’ on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) respectively.

The rebranding comes in line with Zomato’s strides beyond the food delivery business into several business segments and is a reflection of the diversified scope of Zomato’s operations.

Today the company operates four key verticals:

  • Zomato – Food delivery services

  • Blinkit – Quick commerce (instant grocery and essentials delivery)

  • Hyperpure – B2B supplies for restaurants and cloud kitchens

  • District – Dining out and restaurant services

The name change relates to only the corporate entity, ensuring that Zomato’s app, website, and consumer-facing brand identity stay constant. Zomato’s corporate website will change from zomato.com to eternal.com, consistent with the new corporate brand.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Zomato closed at ₹210.46 which is a 0.21% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 12% in the last one year, and 7% dip in the last one month.

