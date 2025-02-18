iifl-logo-icon 1
Top Stocks for Today - 18th February 2025

18 Feb 2025 , 07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

SBI Cards: The company announced an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share for the financial year 2024-25. The company informed the bourses that the record date for dividend eligibility has been fixed at February 25, 2025. The payments shall be processed by March 18, 2025. Furthermore, the board has also approved the appointment of Salila Pande as the managing director and CEO. His appointment shall be effective from April 1, 2025, for a two-year period.

GMR Airports: The company announced an 11% year-on-year jump in passenger traffic for the month of January 2025. The traffic reached 1.06 Crore. However, it slipped 2% on a month-on-month basis. The airport operator also posted a 9% y-o-y jump in aircraft movements, aggregating to 63,737, but a marginal 1% decline as compared to last month.

Zomato: The food tech business unveiled Nugget, an AI-native, no-code customer support system. This will help businesses to scale support operations efficiently. The platform automates up to 80% of queries, learns and adapts in real-time, and requires no coding expertise, eliminating the need for a dedicated development team.

Anant Raj: The reality business stated that its wholly-owned subsidiary Anant Raj Cloud Private Limited has entered into an agreement with CSC Data Services India Limited (CDSIL), a subsidiary of CSC E-Governance Services India Limited. The partnership is aimed at offering and promoting rack rental (co-location data centers) and cloud services to government departments and private organizations.

