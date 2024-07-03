iifl-logo-icon 1
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

77.11
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:49:54 PM

  • Open78.99
  • Day's High78.99
  • 52 Wk High103.75
  • Prev. Close78.68
  • Day's Low75.93
  • 52 Wk Low 70.65
  • Turnover (lac)6,708.79
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value50.06
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)81,420.26
  • Div. Yield0
  • Open93.59
  • Day's High95.02
  • Spot94.25
  • Prev. Close95.12
  • Day's Low93.17
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot11,250
  • OI(Chg %)-40,61,250 (-6.55%)
  • Roll Over%7.32
  • Roll Cost1.65
  • Traded Vol.8,51,28,750 (2.51%)
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

78.99

Prev. Close

78.68

Turnover(Lac.)

6,708.79

Day's High

78.99

Day's Low

75.93

52 Week's High

103.75

52 Week's Low

70.65

Book Value

50.06

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

81,420.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

GMR Airports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

GMR Airports logs 9% passenger traffic growth in October

GMR Airports logs 9% passenger traffic growth in October

19 Nov 2024|09:54 AM

Hyderabad Airport reached a milestone in October 2024, carrying 2.4 million passengers, representing a 21.7% rise year on year.

GMR Airports’ Q2 net loss widens to Rs 429 Crore

GMR Airports’ Q2 net loss widens to Rs 429 Crore

25 Oct 2024|12:19 PM

The EBITDA margin decreased from 35.2% during the same period last fiscal year to 34.4% during the reporting quarter.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

GQG raises GMR Airports stake above 5%

GQG raises GMR Airports stake above 5%

28 Aug 2024|11:43 AM

GMR shares, which have outperformed with a 58% gain in the last year, were trading slightly higher at Rs 96 on the BSE.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

GMR Airports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:10 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.86%

Foreign: 29.86%

Indian: 36.20%

Non-Promoter- 19.27%

Institutions: 19.27%

Non-Institutions: 14.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,424

1,424

603.59

603.59

Preference Capital

260.44

260.44

0

0

Reserves

51,953.93

32,654.89

9,788.24

9,134.24

Net Worth

53,638.37

34,339.33

10,391.83

9,737.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,055.2

803.46

1,106.01

1,179.77

yoy growth (%)

31.33

-27.35

-6.25

-4.79

Raw materials

-662.56

-360.39

-376.53

-113.07

As % of sales

62.78

44.85

34.04

9.58

Employee costs

-28.76

-40.71

-51.68

-52.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-487.17

-463.67

-493.37

-29.86

Depreciation

-21.5

-23.52

-19.06

-16.13

Tax paid

3.86

-24.98

-0.09

-0.08

Working capital

-5,022.52

4,120.04

-220.39

-228.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.33

-27.35

-6.25

-4.79

Op profit growth

-86.95

-68.38

-59.5

-28.42

EBIT growth

-5.99

30.77

-54.08

-29.8

Net profit growth

-13.45

-23.39

-47.59

114.16

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8,754.56

6,673.8

4,600.72

2,662.16

7,515.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,754.56

6,673.8

4,600.72

2,662.16

7,515.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

903.85

1,040.3

Other Income

794.03

943.96

429.14

430.73

666.59

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

G Mallikarjuna Rao

Managing Director & CEO

Kiran Kumar Grandhi

Non Executive Director

Srinivas Bommidala

Vice Chairman

G B S Raju

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suresh Lilaram Narang

Independent Non Exe. Director

SUBBARAO AMARTHALURU

Independent Non Exe. Director

MUNDAYAT RAMACHANDRAN

Independent Non Exe. Director

SADHU RAM BANSAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Emandi Sankara Rao

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bijal Tushar Ajinkya

Deputy Managing Director

PRABHAKARA RAO INDANA

Non Executive Director

AUGUSTIN DE ROMANET DE BEAUNE

Non Executive Director

PHILIPPE PASCAL

Executive Director

Alexis Benjamin Riols

Independent Non Exe. Director

Alexandre Guillaume Roger Ziegler

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anil Chaudhry

Alternate Director

Antoine Crombez

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

T Venkat Ramana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

GMR Infrastructure Ltd is the infrastructure holding company formed to fund the capital requirements of various infrastructure projects across the sectors. The company undertakes the development of the infrastructure projects through their various subsidiaries. The Company carries its business in handling Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) solutions in the infrastructure sector. Its business also comprises of investment activity and corporate support to various infrastructure Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV).The company, through subsidiaries, operates in four business sectors, namely energy, airports, highways and urban infrastructure. Their segments are Airports, which is engaged in development and operation of airports; Power, which is involved in generation of power and provision of related services, and exploration and mining activities; Roads, which is engaged in development and operation of roadways; EPC, which is engaged handling of engineering, procurement and construction solution in infrastructure sector, and Others, which includes urban infrastructure and other residual activities. GMR Infrastructure Ltd originally incorporated on May 10, 1996 as a Public Limited Company with the name Varalakshmi Vasavi Power Projects Ltd in the State of Andhra Pradesh received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on May 23, 1996. In September 1996, the Company signed power purchase agreement for Chennai Power Plant. In December 1997, they signed Power Purchase Agreeme
Company FAQs

What is the GMR Airports Ltd share price today?

The GMR Airports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of GMR Airports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GMR Airports Ltd is ₹81420.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GMR Airports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GMR Airports Ltd is 0 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GMR Airports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GMR Airports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GMR Airports Ltd is ₹70.65 and ₹103.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GMR Airports Ltd?

GMR Airports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.28%, 3 Years at 18.40%, 1 Year at -3.81%, 6 Month at -18.50%, 3 Month at -11.23% and 1 Month at -5.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GMR Airports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GMR Airports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.07 %
Institutions - 19.27 %
Public - 14.66 %

