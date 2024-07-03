Summary

GMR Infrastructure Ltd is the infrastructure holding company formed to fund the capital requirements of various infrastructure projects across the sectors. The company undertakes the development of the infrastructure projects through their various subsidiaries. The Company carries its business in handling Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) solutions in the infrastructure sector. Its business also comprises of investment activity and corporate support to various infrastructure Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV).The company, through subsidiaries, operates in four business sectors, namely energy, airports, highways and urban infrastructure. Their segments are Airports, which is engaged in development and operation of airports; Power, which is involved in generation of power and provision of related services, and exploration and mining activities; Roads, which is engaged in development and operation of roadways; EPC, which is engaged handling of engineering, procurement and construction solution in infrastructure sector, and Others, which includes urban infrastructure and other residual activities. GMR Infrastructure Ltd originally incorporated on May 10, 1996 as a Public Limited Company with the name Varalakshmi Vasavi Power Projects Ltd in the State of Andhra Pradesh received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on May 23, 1996. In September 1996, the Company signed power purchase agreement for Chennai Power Plant. In December 1997, they signed Power Purchase Agreeme

Read More