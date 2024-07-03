Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹78.99
Prev. Close₹78.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,708.79
Day's High₹78.99
Day's Low₹75.93
52 Week's High₹103.75
52 Week's Low₹70.65
Book Value₹50.06
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)81,420.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,424
1,424
603.59
603.59
Preference Capital
260.44
260.44
0
0
Reserves
51,953.93
32,654.89
9,788.24
9,134.24
Net Worth
53,638.37
34,339.33
10,391.83
9,737.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,055.2
803.46
1,106.01
1,179.77
yoy growth (%)
31.33
-27.35
-6.25
-4.79
Raw materials
-662.56
-360.39
-376.53
-113.07
As % of sales
62.78
44.85
34.04
9.58
Employee costs
-28.76
-40.71
-51.68
-52.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-487.17
-463.67
-493.37
-29.86
Depreciation
-21.5
-23.52
-19.06
-16.13
Tax paid
3.86
-24.98
-0.09
-0.08
Working capital
-5,022.52
4,120.04
-220.39
-228.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.33
-27.35
-6.25
-4.79
Op profit growth
-86.95
-68.38
-59.5
-28.42
EBIT growth
-5.99
30.77
-54.08
-29.8
Net profit growth
-13.45
-23.39
-47.59
114.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8,754.56
6,673.8
4,600.72
2,662.16
7,515.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,754.56
6,673.8
4,600.72
2,662.16
7,515.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
903.85
1,040.3
Other Income
794.03
943.96
429.14
430.73
666.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
G Mallikarjuna Rao
Managing Director & CEO
Kiran Kumar Grandhi
Non Executive Director
Srinivas Bommidala
Vice Chairman
G B S Raju
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suresh Lilaram Narang
Independent Non Exe. Director
SUBBARAO AMARTHALURU
Independent Non Exe. Director
MUNDAYAT RAMACHANDRAN
Independent Non Exe. Director
SADHU RAM BANSAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Emandi Sankara Rao
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bijal Tushar Ajinkya
Deputy Managing Director
PRABHAKARA RAO INDANA
Non Executive Director
AUGUSTIN DE ROMANET DE BEAUNE
Non Executive Director
PHILIPPE PASCAL
Executive Director
Alexis Benjamin Riols
Independent Non Exe. Director
Alexandre Guillaume Roger Ziegler
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anil Chaudhry
Alternate Director
Antoine Crombez
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
T Venkat Ramana
Reports by GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
GMR Infrastructure Ltd is the infrastructure holding company formed to fund the capital requirements of various infrastructure projects across the sectors. The company undertakes the development of the infrastructure projects through their various subsidiaries. The Company carries its business in handling Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) solutions in the infrastructure sector. Its business also comprises of investment activity and corporate support to various infrastructure Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV).The company, through subsidiaries, operates in four business sectors, namely energy, airports, highways and urban infrastructure. Their segments are Airports, which is engaged in development and operation of airports; Power, which is involved in generation of power and provision of related services, and exploration and mining activities; Roads, which is engaged in development and operation of roadways; EPC, which is engaged handling of engineering, procurement and construction solution in infrastructure sector, and Others, which includes urban infrastructure and other residual activities. GMR Infrastructure Ltd originally incorporated on May 10, 1996 as a Public Limited Company with the name Varalakshmi Vasavi Power Projects Ltd in the State of Andhra Pradesh received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on May 23, 1996. In September 1996, the Company signed power purchase agreement for Chennai Power Plant. In December 1997, they signed Power Purchase Agreeme
Read More
The GMR Airports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GMR Airports Ltd is ₹81420.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GMR Airports Ltd is 0 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GMR Airports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GMR Airports Ltd is ₹70.65 and ₹103.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GMR Airports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.28%, 3 Years at 18.40%, 1 Year at -3.81%, 6 Month at -18.50%, 3 Month at -11.23% and 1 Month at -5.90%.
