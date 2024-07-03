iifl-logo-icon 1
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

76.43
(0.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2,495.46

2,402.2

2,446.78

2,226.65

2,063.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,495.46

2,402.2

2,446.78

2,226.65

2,063.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

259.99

159.59

262.74

146.75

215.43

Total Income

2,755.45

2,561.79

2,709.52

2,373.4

2,278.93

Total Expenditure

1,636.29

1,505.94

1,630.13

1,588.5

1,368.75

PBIDT

1,119.16

1,055.85

1,079.39

784.9

910.18

Interest

1,030.95

889.42

822.97

857.2

672.67

PBDT

88.21

166.43

256.42

-72.3

237.51

Depreciation

474.23

466.16

404.81

392.51

373

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

42.75

37.84

19.19

21.59

54.86

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-428.77

-337.57

-167.58

-486.4

-190.35

Minority Interest After NP

-148.37

-195.92

-46.61

-168.94

-99.32

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-280.4

-141.65

-120.97

-317.46

-91.03

Extra-ordinary Items

96.69

0

87.72

-29.02

-18.66

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-377.09

-141.65

-208.69

-288.44

-72.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.29

-0.23

-0.2

-0.53

-0.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,055.9

603.59

603.59

603.59

603.59

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

44.84

43.95

44.11

35.25

44.1

PBDTM(%)

3.53

6.92

10.47

-3.24

11.51

PATM(%)

-17.18

-14.05

-6.84

-21.84

-9.22

GMR Airports Inf: Related NEWS

GMR Airports logs 9% passenger traffic growth in October

GMR Airports logs 9% passenger traffic growth in October

19 Nov 2024|09:54 AM

Hyderabad Airport reached a milestone in October 2024, carrying 2.4 million passengers, representing a 21.7% rise year on year.

GMR Airports' Q2 net loss widens to Rs 429 Crore

GMR Airports’ Q2 net loss widens to Rs 429 Crore

25 Oct 2024|12:19 PM

The EBITDA margin decreased from 35.2% during the same period last fiscal year to 34.4% during the reporting quarter.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

GQG raises GMR Airports stake above 5%

GQG raises GMR Airports stake above 5%

28 Aug 2024|11:43 AM

GMR shares, which have outperformed with a 58% gain in the last year, were trading slightly higher at Rs 96 on the BSE.

GMR Airports Q1 Loss Widens to ₹258.2 Crore

GMR Airports Q1 Loss Widens to ₹258.2 Crore

14 Aug 2024|01:42 PM

Delhi Airport recorded a 7.16% increase in passenger traffic, reaching 19.3 million passengers in Q1 FY25, compared to 18.02 million in the same quarter last year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

GMR Airports Sees 8% Passenger Growth in June

GMR Airports Sees 8% Passenger Growth in June

18 Jul 2024|04:19 PM

Aircraft movements also showed positive trends, with a 6% year-on-year increase and a 3% quarter-on-quarter rise.

