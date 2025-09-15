GMR Airports August Traffic Down 3.5% as Delhi Slips, Hyderabad Gains

GMR Airports Ltd said it handled about 93.49 lakh passengers in August 2025, a decline of 3.5% compared with the same month last year. Domestic traffic remained broadly unchanged. International passenger numbers showed a modest on-year growth of 2.8%.

Aircraft movements during the month rose 4.2% to 58,813. This indicates steady operational activity despite weaker passenger volumes. Hyderabad Airport continued to post strong numbers, with overall traffic up 4.8% on the back of both domestic and overseas demand.

Goa’s Manohar International Airport also reported growth, registering a 3.5% increase in passenger flow during the month. Delhi Airport, however, saw traffic drop 7.3%, weighed down by runway upgradation work and ongoing airspace restrictions.

From April to August in FY26, the airport operator has managed 4.88 crore passengers, a marginal 0.5% increase compared with the year-ago period.

Since early 2024, traffic across GMR airports has consistently held in the 9–10 million range each month, reflecting resilient demand. Management expects a recovery once Delhi’s refurbished Terminal 2 and the upgraded Runway 10/28 reopen in October 2025.

Hyderabad reached a milestone this year by crossing 10 million domestic passengers, its highest yet. In September, GMR also began running Delhi Duty Free, which is now the largest duty-free operation in both India and South Asia.

