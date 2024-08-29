Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|70
|₹0.050%
|4,61,2500%
|-
|-
|75
|₹0.050%
|6,52,5000%
|1,12,5000%
|₹20.30%
|77.5
|-
|-
|24,63,750-2.66%
|₹14.15-8.11%
|80
|₹0.050%
|48,15,0000%
|2,47,5000%
|₹12.2-3.55%
|82.5
|₹0.050%
|6,07,5000%
|-
|-
|84
|₹0.050%
|7,08,7500%
|3,48,750-11.42%
|₹8.9-18.34%
|85
|₹0.050%
|44,88,7500.50%
|4,05,0000%
|₹8.50%
|87.5
|₹0.050%
|17,77,5000%
|22,05,000-8.41%
|₹3.85-18.94%
|90
|₹0.050%
|76,95,000-2.28%
|11,36,25012.22%
|₹1.8-21.73%
|92.5
|₹0.05-50%
|17,88,750-50.46%
|-
|-
|94
|₹0.05-88.88%
|2,13,750-62%
|50,17,500-48.55%
|₹0.05-91.66%
|95
|₹0.55-31.25%
|97,98,7500.34%
|66,82,500-31.09%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|97.5
|₹2.75-5.17%
|20,13,750-46.24%
|2,72,81,250-5.23%
|₹0.050%
|100
|₹5.77.54%
|31,61,250-29.39%
|57,60,0000%
|₹0.050%
|102.5
|₹9.661.34%
|10,12,500-7.21%
|1,35,33,7500.25%
|₹0.050%
|105
|₹117.31%
|11,81,250-15.32%
|35,55,0000%
|₹0.050%
|107.5
|₹13.5532.19%
|10,35,000-5.15%
|1,47,15,0000.15%
|₹0.050%
|110
|₹1616.78%
|8,21,250-5.19%
|5,85,0000%
|₹0.050%
|112.5
|₹19.14.65%
|3,15,000-3.44%
|1,24,31,2500.09%
|₹0.050%
|115
|₹21.910.88%
|23,17,5000%
The project shall include the installing and maintaining of 75.69 lakh smart meters in crucial zones like Varanasi, Azamgarh, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Agra, and Aligarh.Read More
The acquisition will be completed in one or more tranches for a total of roughly ₹15.02 Crore.Read More
Hyderabad Airport reached a milestone in October 2024, carrying 2.4 million passengers, representing a 21.7% rise year on year.Read More
The EBITDA margin decreased from 35.2% during the same period last fiscal year to 34.4% during the reporting quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.Read More
GMR shares, which have outperformed with a 58% gain in the last year, were trading slightly higher at Rs 96 on the BSE.Read More
Delhi Airport recorded a 7.16% increase in passenger traffic, reaching 19.3 million passengers in Q1 FY25, compared to 18.02 million in the same quarter last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
Aircraft movements also showed positive trends, with a 6% year-on-year increase and a 3% quarter-on-quarter rise.Read More
