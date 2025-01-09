iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

GMR Secures ₹2,128 Crore IREDA Loan for Uttar Pradesh Smart Meter Project

9 Jan 2025 , 04:16 PM

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd (GPUIL) secured approval from IREDA (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited) to partially fund a large scale smart metering installation project for Uttar Pradesh. The project shall include the installing and maintaining of 75.69 lakh smart meters in crucial zones like Varanasi, Azamgarh, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Agra, and Aligarh.

The total project cost is estimated at ₹3,467.02 crore and has Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd. as a technical partner. GPUIL bagged the contract way back in September 2023, and emphasizes strategic focus on modernizing power infrastructure.

IREDA sanctioned a project loan of ₹2,128 crore, which will be released to three SPVs formed for the project: GMR Agra Smart Meters Ltd, GMR Kashi Smart Meters Ltd, and GMR Triveni Smart Meters Ltd. GPUIL has provided corporate guarantees of ₹440 crore each to the SPVs until the COD and will provide additional guarantees once the shareholder approval is received for related-party transactions.

The project shall be funded in debt, equity, and through internal accruals for achieving financial sustainability. This scheme has been envisioned as a step in the government’s plan to ensure efficiency in the energy sector with the reduction in power distribution losses, accuracy in billing, and usage of advanced metering infrastructure.

Smart meter rollout is meant for real-time power consumption monitoring with increased operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. GPUIL explained that there is no direct interest on the part of the promoter in the project as group companies are involved.

Related Tags

  • GMR
  • IREDA
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|10:46 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.