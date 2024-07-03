iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd Share Price

126.5
(-2.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:49:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open129.79
  • Day's High131.79
  • 52 Wk High169.25
  • Prev. Close129.79
  • Day's Low125
  • 52 Wk Low 38.6
  • Turnover (lac)2,753.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value40.82
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,042.68
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

129.79

Prev. Close

129.79

Turnover(Lac.)

2,753.01

Day's High

131.79

Day's Low

125

52 Week's High

169.25

52 Week's Low

38.6

Book Value

40.82

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,042.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:10 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.54%

Non-Promoter- 5.74%

Institutions: 5.74%

Non-Institutions: 43.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

316.53

316.53

545.75

303.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

202.58

86.74

877.6

398.51

Net Worth

519.11

403.27

1,423.35

701.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

-0.02

-0.39

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-668.24

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

-93.09

EBIT growth

-93.09

Net profit growth

-93.09

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

4,488.98

5,515.74

4,101.81

2,548.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,488.98

5,515.74

4,101.81

2,548.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

184.92

Other Income

801.69

2,336.02

441.15

328.11

View Annually Results

GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

G Mallikarjuna Rao

Managing Director

Srinivas Bommidala

Non Executive Director

Kiran Kumar Grandhi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

B V Nageswara Rao

E D & Wholetime Director

SUBBARAO GUNUPUTI

E D & Wholetime Director

Madhva bhimacharya Terdal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Emandi Sankara Rao

Independent Non Exe. Director

Satyanarayana Beela

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vissa Siva Kameswari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suresh Lilaram Narang

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shantanu Ghosh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dr. Fareed Ahmed

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suman Naresh Sabnani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd

Summary

GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated May 17, 2019 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited. The Company carries its business in the business segments comprising of Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) and Others. Under EPC, the Company is engaged in handling EPC solutions in the infrastructure sector. The Companys business also comprises of investment activity and corporate support to various infrastructure Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV).The Scheme of Arrangement for the Demerger of Urban Infrastructure Business and EPC Business of GMR Infrastructure Limited into the Company dated December 22, 2021 was made effective. Pursuant to approval of Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement by National Company Law Tribunal, the Urban Infrastructure Business and EPC Business operated by GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL) was demerged / transferred into the Company w.e.f. December 31, 2021. The Company is led by the Promoters- Mr. Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao and GMR Enterprises Private Limited.Urban Infrastructure business means the business relating to energy, which includes power generation using various fuel types such as, coal, gas, renewable power, power transmission, interests in coal mining projects, power trading etc., and the projects which are at various stages of de
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd share price today?

The GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd is ₹9042.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd is 0 and 5.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd is ₹38.6 and ₹169.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd?

GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 41.72%, 1 Year at 142.83%, 6 Month at 46.87%, 3 Month at -13.33% and 1 Month at 12.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.54 %
Institutions - 5.74 %
Public - 43.72 %

QUICKLINKS FOR GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.