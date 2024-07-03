Summary

GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated May 17, 2019 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited. The Company carries its business in the business segments comprising of Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) and Others. Under EPC, the Company is engaged in handling EPC solutions in the infrastructure sector. The Companys business also comprises of investment activity and corporate support to various infrastructure Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV).The Scheme of Arrangement for the Demerger of Urban Infrastructure Business and EPC Business of GMR Infrastructure Limited into the Company dated December 22, 2021 was made effective. Pursuant to approval of Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement by National Company Law Tribunal, the Urban Infrastructure Business and EPC Business operated by GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL) was demerged / transferred into the Company w.e.f. December 31, 2021. The Company is led by the Promoters- Mr. Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao and GMR Enterprises Private Limited.Urban Infrastructure business means the business relating to energy, which includes power generation using various fuel types such as, coal, gas, renewable power, power transmission, interests in coal mining projects, power trading etc., and the projects which are at various stages of de

Read More