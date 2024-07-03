Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹129.79
Prev. Close₹129.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,753.01
Day's High₹131.79
Day's Low₹125
52 Week's High₹169.25
52 Week's Low₹38.6
Book Value₹40.82
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,042.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
316.53
316.53
545.75
303.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
202.58
86.74
877.6
398.51
Net Worth
519.11
403.27
1,423.35
701.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.39
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-668.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
-93.09
EBIT growth
-93.09
Net profit growth
-93.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
4,488.98
5,515.74
4,101.81
2,548.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,488.98
5,515.74
4,101.81
2,548.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
184.92
Other Income
801.69
2,336.02
441.15
328.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
G Mallikarjuna Rao
Managing Director
Srinivas Bommidala
Non Executive Director
Kiran Kumar Grandhi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
B V Nageswara Rao
E D & Wholetime Director
SUBBARAO GUNUPUTI
E D & Wholetime Director
Madhva bhimacharya Terdal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Emandi Sankara Rao
Independent Non Exe. Director
Satyanarayana Beela
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vissa Siva Kameswari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suresh Lilaram Narang
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shantanu Ghosh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dr. Fareed Ahmed
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suman Naresh Sabnani
Reports by GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd
Summary
GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated May 17, 2019 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited. The Company carries its business in the business segments comprising of Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) and Others. Under EPC, the Company is engaged in handling EPC solutions in the infrastructure sector. The Companys business also comprises of investment activity and corporate support to various infrastructure Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV).The Scheme of Arrangement for the Demerger of Urban Infrastructure Business and EPC Business of GMR Infrastructure Limited into the Company dated December 22, 2021 was made effective. Pursuant to approval of Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement by National Company Law Tribunal, the Urban Infrastructure Business and EPC Business operated by GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL) was demerged / transferred into the Company w.e.f. December 31, 2021. The Company is led by the Promoters- Mr. Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao and GMR Enterprises Private Limited.Urban Infrastructure business means the business relating to energy, which includes power generation using various fuel types such as, coal, gas, renewable power, power transmission, interests in coal mining projects, power trading etc., and the projects which are at various stages of de
Read More
The GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd is ₹9042.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd is 0 and 5.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd is ₹38.6 and ₹169.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 41.72%, 1 Year at 142.83%, 6 Month at 46.87%, 3 Month at -13.33% and 1 Month at 12.58%.
