To The Members of

GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Assessment of going concern basis (refer note 2.1 to the accompanying standalone financial statements) The Companys current liabilities exceeds its current assets by H 755.13 crore as at 31 March 2024. Such factor indicated a need to assess the Companys ability to continue as a going concern and as mentioned in note 2.1 to the accompanying standalone financial statements, the Company has taken into consideration various initiatives including monetization of assets, recovery of outstanding claims in various infra business (highway/ EPC), raising finances from financial institutions/group companies, strategic investors and from strategic initiatives and refinancing of existing debts which have been considered as mitigating factors in its assessment for use of going concern basis of accounting for preparation of the accompanying standalone financial statements. Our audit procedures included but were not limited to, the following in relation to assessment of appropriateness of going concern basis of accounting: Obtained managements process an understanding of the for identifying all the events or conditions that could impact the Companys ability to continue as a going concern and the process followed to assess the mitigating factors for such events or conditions. Also, obtained an understanding around the methodology adopted and the associated controls implemented by the Company to assess their future business performance to prepare a robust cash flow forecast; For the aforesaid purpose, the Management has prepared future cash flow forecasts based on the management business plans as approved by the Board of the Directors and performed sensitivity analysis of the key assumptions and inputs used in such projections to assess whether the Company would be able to operate as a going concern for a period of at least 12 months from the date of financial statements and concluded that the going concern basis of accounting used for preparation of the accompanying financial statements is appropriate and there is no material uncertainty in such assessment. We have considered the assessment of managements evaluation of going concern basis of accounting as a key audit matter due to the pervasive impact thereof on the standalone financial statements and the significant judgements and assumptions that are inherently subjective and dependent on future events, involved in preparation of cash flow projections and determination of the overall conclusion by the management. Reconciled the cash flow forecast to the future business plans of the Company as approved by the Board of Directors and considered the same for our assessment of the Companys capability to meet its financial obligation falling due within next twelve months; In order to corroborate managements future business plans and to identify potential contradictory information, we read the minutes of the Board of Directors and discussed the same with the management; Tested the appropriateness of key assumptions used by the management, that had most material impact in preparation of the cash flow forecast and evaluated the completeness and accuracy of the expected outflow on account of debt repayments and other commitments made by the Company; Performed independent sensitivity analysis to test the impact of estimation uncertainty on the cash flows due to change in key assumptions; Reviewed flow the historical accuracy of the cash projections prepared by the management in prior periods; Inspected the relevant documents and other supporting evidence for managements plan for raising finance through strategic investors and of refinancing of existing borrowings and recoverability of claims; and Assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements in respect of going concern.

2. Revenue recognition and measurement of upfront losses on Long-term construction contracts (refer note 2.2.c for the accounting policy and note 33 for disclosures of the accompanying standalone financial statements) For the year ended 31 March 2024, the Company has recognized revenue from Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts of H 329.71 crore and has accumulated provisions for upfront losses amounting to H 2.77 crore as at 31 March 2024. Our audit procedures for recognition of contract revenue, margin and contract costs, and related receivables and liabilities included, but were not limited to, the following: The Companys revenue primarily arises from construction contracts, which is recognised over a period of time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contract with Customers, as further explained in note 33 to the accompanying standalone financial statements, and which, by its nature, is complex given the significant judgements involved in the assessment of current and future contractual performance obligations. Evaluated the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policy for revenue recognition from construction contracts in accordance with Ind AS 115, ‘Revenue from Contracts with Customers; controls, The Company recognises revenue based on the stage of completion which is determined on the basis of the proportion of value of goods or services transferred as at the Balance Sheet date, relative to the value of goods or services promised under the contract. Assessed the design and implementation of key over the recognition of contract revenue and tested the operating effectiveness of these controls; For a sample of contracts, we have tested the appropriateness of amount recognized as revenue by evaluating key management judgements inherent in determining the forecasted contract revenue and costs to complete that drive the accounting under the percentage of completion method by performing following procedures: The recognition of contract revenue, contract costs and the resultant profit/loss therefore rely on the estimates in relation to forecast contract revenue and the total cost. These contract estimates are reviewed by the management on a periodic basis. In doing so, the management is required to exercise judgement in its assessment of the valuation of contract variations and claims and liquidated damages as well as the completeness and accuracy of forecast costs to complete and the ability to deliver contracts within contractually determined timelines. The final contract values can potentially be impacted on account of various factors and are expected to result in varied outcomes. Changes in these judgements, and the related estimates as contracts progress can result in material adjustments to revenue and margins/ onerous obligations. Owing to these factors, we have determined revenue recognition and provision for upfront losses from EPC contracts as a key audit matter for the current year audit. In addition to the above, following disclosure made in the accompanying standalone financial statements has been considered as fundamental to the users understanding of such financial statements: Note 33(i) to the accompanying standalone financial statements which describes that the Company has recognized certain claims in the current year and preceding year ended 31 March 2023 pertaining to Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (‘DFCC) project basis evaluation by the joint venture (‘JV) incorporated between the Company and SEW Infrastructure Limited, of JVs entitlement under the contract towards recovery of prolonged cost, as further detailed in the aforesaid note. Based on the legal opinion, the management is of the view that the aforesaid claims as included in unbilled revenue as at 31 March 2024 are fully recoverable. - reviewed the contract terms and conditions; - evaluated the identification of performance obligation of the contract; - evaluated the appropriateness of managements assessment that performance obligation was satisfied over time and consequent recognition of revenue using percentage of completion method; - obtained an understanding of the assumptions applied in determining the forecasted revenue and cost to complete; - assessed managements estimates of the impact to revenue and budgeted costs arising from scope changes made to the original contracts, claims, disputes and liquidation damages (including prolongation claims) with reference to supporting documents including variation orders and correspondence between the Company and the customers; and Assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures made by the management with respect to revenue recognised during the year in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

3. Fair value measurement of investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures (refer Note 2.2.n for the accounting policy and Note 5 for disclosures of the accompanying standalone financial statements) The Company has determined the fair value of its investments in unquoted equity shares including instruments in the nature of equity of its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates as at the year end. Determining the fair value of such unquoted investments requires use of valuation techniques which has been performed by independent valuation experts, applying applicable valuation methodologies. Our audit procedures to assess the reasonableness of fair valuation of investments included, but were not limited to the following: a detailed understanding of the managements The Company has total investment of H 3,049.67 crore as at 31 March 2024 which constitutes 44.77% of total assets of the Company. The aforementioned investments are carried at their respective fair values as at the reporting date as per Ind AS 109 – ‘Financial Instruments. Obtained process and controls for determining the fair valuation of unquoted equity and preference instruments; The determination of carrying value of the Companys investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates is dependent on managements estimates of future cash flows and their judgment with respect to final determination of tariff rates, operational performance of the plants, life extension plans, availability and market prices of gas, coal and other fuels, restructuring of loans, outcome of litigations, etc. in case of investments in entities in the energy business and estimation of vehicle traffic and rates and favourable outcomes of litigations, etc. in case of investments in expressway business. Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls implemented for fair valuation of the investments; Owing to the uncertainties involved in forecasting and discounting future cash flows, significant managements judgement and subjectivity involved in estimates and underlying key assumptions used in the valuation models and the significance of the Companys investments as at 31 March 2024 in context of standalone financial statements, we have determined this as a key audit matter for current year audit. In addition to the above, following disclosures made in the accompanying standalone financial statements have been considered as fundamental to the users understanding of such financial statements: a. As explained in note 5.2 to the accompanying Standalone financial statements, the Company has invested in GMR Consulting Services Limited (‘GCSL), subsidiary of the Company, which have further invested in step down subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Company together with GCSL has investments in GMR Energy Limited (‘GEL), a subsidiary of the Company amounting to H 1,169.61 crore and has outstanding loan (including accrued interest) amounting to H 2,268.77 crore recoverable from GEL as at 31 March 2024. GEL has further invested in GMR Kamalanga Energy Limited (‘GKEL) and GMR Warora Energy Limited (‘GWEL), both subsidiary companies, and GMR Bajoliholi Hydropower Private Limited (‘GBHHPL), a Joint Venture of GEL. The carrying value of investment of the Company in GEL is dependent upon fair values of GKEL, GWEL and GBHHPL. The carrying values aforementioned investments in GEL is based on the respective valuation performed by an external expert using the discounted future cash flows method and other matters as follows: Obtained the valuation reports of the managements valuation expert and assessed the experts professional competence, objectivity and capabilities in performing the valuation of the investments; - Note 5.5 to the accompanying standalone financial statements which states that the fair value of investment in GKEL is significantly dependent on the achievement of certain key assumptions considered in aforementioned valuation such as expansion and optimal utilization of existing plant capacity, and timing and amount of settlement of disputes with customers and capital creditors, which are outstanding as on 31 March 2024 as further explained in the said note. Assessed the appropriateness of the valuation methodology used for the fair valuation computation; - Note 5.3 and Note 5.4 to the accompanying standalone financial statements which states that the fair value of investment in GWEL is also dependent upon recoverability of claims relating to transmission charges from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), which are under dispute and pending settlement / realization as on 31 March 2024, capacity utilization of plant in future years and certain other key assumptions as considered in the valuation performed by an external expert as explained in the said note. Carried out an assessment of forecasts of future cash flows prepared by the management across various sectors and business of the investee companies which involved, evaluating the key assumptions including the discount rate and comparing the estimates to externally available industry, economic and financial data with the support of our auditors expert and assessed the appropriateness of the aforesaid key assumptions; The claims pertain to recovery of transmission charges from MSEDCL by GWEL. GWEL has disputed the contention of MSEDCL that the cost of transmission charges is to be paid by GWEL. However, based on the Order of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) (the Order) dated 8 May 2015, currently contested by MSEDCL in the Supreme Court and pending conclusion, GWEL has accounted for reimbursement of such transmission charges in the Statement of Profit and Loss amounting to H 616.33 crore for the period from 17 March 2014 to 31 March 2024 and accordingly has disclosed the aforesaid transmission charges and those invoiced directly to MSEDCL by Power Grid Corporation Limited for the period December 2020 to March 2024 as contingent liability, as further described in aforesaid note. Engaged in discussions with the management on the performance of the Companys investments as compared to previous year in order to evaluate whether the inputs and assumptions used in the cash flow forecasts were suitable; - Note 5.6 to the accompanying standalone financial statements, which states that the fair value of investment in GBHHPL is also dependent upon achievement of business plans of GMR Bajoli Holi Hydropower Private Limited (‘GBHHPL), and recoverability of capital advances in the near future given to contractor of GBHPPLs project, which along with other claims and counter claims are pending before the Arbitral Tribunal as described in the said note. The management of the Company, based on its internal assessment, legal opinion, certain interim favourable regulatory orders and valuation assessment made by an external expert, is of the view that the carrying value of the aforesaid investment of the Company in GEL, taking into account the matter described above in relation to the investment made by GEL in GWEL, GKEL and GBHHPL, is appropriate and accordingly, no adjustments to the aforesaid balance have been made in the accompanying standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024. Discussed the significant ongoing litigations in the investee companies which had a material impact to ascertain the appropriateness of the outcome considered in the respective valuation models; b. Note 5.7 of the accompanying standalone financial statements, in relation to the investment made by the Company together with GMR Highways Limited (GMRHL), a subsidiary of the Company, in GMR Hyderabad Vijayawada Expressway Private Limited (GHVEPL) amounting to H 1,136.54 crore. Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the computations done in accordance with the valuation models; and Ensured the appropriateness and adequacy of the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the accounting standards. The fair value of investment in GHVEPL considered for the purpose of determining the carrying values of aforesaid investments is based on the valuation performed by an external expert using the discounted future cash flows method which is significantly dependent upon claims receivables from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) as detailed in aforesaid note 5.7, that are pending before Honble High Court as on 31 March 2024. The management of the Company, based on its internal assessment, legal opinion, certain interim favourable orders and valuation assessment made by the external expert as mentioned above, is of the view that the carrying value of the aforesaid investment of the Company along with GMRHL in GHVEPL, taking into account the aforesaid matter is appropriate and accordingly, no adjustments to the aforesaid balance have been made in the accompanying standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

7. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure I a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 17. Further to our comments in Annexure I, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in paragraph 17(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) The matters described in Emphasis of Matters reported in S. No. 2, 3(a) and 3(b) of the key audit matters section in paragraph 5 above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

g) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 17(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 17(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure II wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,

2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company, as detailed in note 34(II) to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024;

ii. the Company, as detailed in note 33 (h) to the standalone financial statements, has made provision as at 31 March 2024, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in note 49(iv) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any persons or entities, including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 49(v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024; and

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that audit trail feature at the database level to log any direct data changes are retained only for 7 days, as described in note 45. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software where such feature is enabled.

Annexure I referred to in Paragraph 16 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right- of- use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 3 to the accompanying standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has adopted cost model for its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records.

(b) As disclosed in note 49(viii) to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of H 5 crore by banks based on the security of current assets during the year. The quarterly returns/statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and such returns/statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods, which were not subject to audit/review.

(iii) The Company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security and granted unsecured loans to companies during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company provided loans or guarantee, or security to Subsidiaries/Joint venture/ Associate/ Others during the year as per details given below: (also refer note 34(II) of the accompanying standalone financial statements);

(Rs in crore)

Particulars Guarantees* Letter of comfort* Loans Aggregate amount provided/granted during the year: - Subsidiaries 1,997.79 - 903.13 - Joint Ventures - 1,973.50 - - Associates - - - - Fellow Subsidiaries - - 203.00 - Others - - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date: - Subsidiaries 5,359.99 24.00 1,939.28 (2,563.36) (24.00) - - Joint Ventures 140.00 2,597.46 - - (2,154.08) - - Associates 2,353.20 - - (1,354.29) - - - Others - - -

* Amount in bracket represent the total outstanding liabilities of the respective loan against such guarantees/letter of comfort.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments/ receipts of principal and interest are regular. (d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to such companies.

(e) The Company has granted loans which had fallen due during the year and such loans were renewed/extended during the year / fresh loans have been granted to settle the dues of the existing loans given to the same parties. The details of the same has been given below:

(Rs in crore)

Name of the party Nature of loan Total loan amount granted during the year Nature of extension (i.e. renewed/ extended/fresh loan provided) Aggregate amount of over dues of existing loans renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year GMR Generation Assets Limited General Purpose loan 98.92 Extended 50.00 50.54% GMR Energy Limited General Purpose loan 47.06 Extended 683.34 1,452.22% Welfare Trust of GMR Group Employees Corporate and various project expenses - Extended 208.25 0.00%

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 of the Act. As the Company is engaged in providing infrastructural facilities as specified in Schedule VI of the Act, provisions of section 186 except sub-section (1) of the Act are not applicable to the Company. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 186 in respect of investments, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of the products of the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

(Rs in crore)

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount Amount paid under Protest Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 9.01 0.63 July 2013 to March 2014 Central Excise and Service tax Appellate Tribunal Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 64.16 - 2015- 2016 to June -2017 Delhi High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2.29 - A.Y. 2022- 2023 CIT(A)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings to any lender or in the payment of interest thereon, except for the below:

(Rs in crore)

Nature of borrowing, including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid till the date of audit report Remarks, if any (a) Delayed but paid/repaid on or before reporting date Term loan facility from Life Insurance 43.33 Principal 29 Financial Institution Corporation of India Long term loan from fellow subsidiary GMR Airports Limited 11.54 Interest 10-99 (b) Delayed and not yet paid Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) Kuwait Investment Authority 1,051.49 Interest 159-889

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under subsection 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as per the provisions of section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has 2 CICs as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year but had incurred cash losses amounting to H

148.78 crore in the immediately preceding financial year. For the purpose of reporting under this clause, the amount of cash losses for the immediately preceding financial year has been arrived at after considering the effects/possible effects of the qualification as described in ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our audit report on standalone financial statements for the immediately preceding financial year issued by us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in paragraph 3 of such audit report in respect of which we are unable to determine the effect thereof on the cash losses reported under this clause due to lack of necessary information.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, although the Company has met the criteria as specified under sub-section (1) of section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, however, in the absence of average net profits in the immediately three preceding years, there is no requirement for the Company to spend any amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure II

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (‘the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

6. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.