GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd Board Meeting

111.07
(-1.02%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:13 PM

GMR Urban CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
GMR Power And Urban Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday October 25 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Financial results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results GMR Power And Urban Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 30, 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 to inter-alia, consider and approve the following: i. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. ii. Enabling Resolution for raising of funds up to ? 3,000 /- Crore in one or more tranche(s), through issue of securities including a Qualified Institutions Placement and/or Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds and/or any other securities and recommending the same to shareholders of the Company for approval, subject to other regulatory and/or statutory approvals, as applicable. Results (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202411 May 2024
Intimation for Board Meeting scheduled to be held on May 17, 2024 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of Company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024. Results For Financial Year Ended March 31 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Mar 202410 Mar 2024
GMR Power And Urban Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the raising of funds of Rs. 181 crore (approx.) by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement basis. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/03/2024 Stands Cancelled. We have, vide our letter dated March 10, 2024, in terms of the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, intimated you about the Board Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on September 13, 2024. In this regard, this is to bring to your notice that due to certain unavoidable reasons, the said Board Meeting has been postponed to a later date. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/03/2024) GMR POWER AND URBAN INFRA LIMITED has informed BSE that the Board Meeting to be held on 13 Mar 2024 Stands Cancelled The Board Meeting to be held on 13/03/2024 Stands Cancelled. We have, vide our letter dated March 10, 2024, in terms of the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, intimated you about the Board Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on March 13, 2024. In this regard, this is to bring to your notice that due to certain unavoidable reasons, the said Board Meeting has been postponed to a later date. The revised date of the Board meeting shall be informed to the exchanges separately. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/03/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
GMR Power And Urban Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

GMR Urban: Related News

No Record Found

