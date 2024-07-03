iifl-logo-icon 1
GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd Nine Monthly Results

127.5
(-1.06%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:15 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

2,854.5

4,096.82

2,820.08

1,811.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,854.5

4,096.82

2,820.08

1,811.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

70.68

134.27

Other Income

493.97

2,522.06

772.18

166.08

Total Income

3,348.47

6,618.88

3,662.94

2,111.4

Total Expenditure

2,487.42

3,775.34

2,888.44

2,133.28

PBIDT

861.05

2,843.54

774.5

-21.88

Interest

955.96

1,010.45

1,008.46

1,054.32

PBDT

-94.91

1,833.09

-233.96

-1,076.2

Depreciation

178.68

129.66

84.38

90.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

24.27

93.28

60.75

19.51

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-297.86

1,610.15

-379.09

-1,186.18

Minority Interest After NP

-32.65

-45.73

54.4

-32.33

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-265.21

1,655.88

-433.49

-1,153.85

Extra-ordinary Items

95.15

1,359.19

173.52

-295.08

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-360.36

296.69

-607.01

-858.77

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.39

27.43

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

301.8

301.8

301.8

3,305

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

30.16

69.4

27.46

-1.2

PBDTM(%)

-3.32

44.74

-8.29

-59.42

PATM(%)

-10.43

39.3

-13.44

-65.49

GMR Urban: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd

