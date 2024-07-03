GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
2,854.5
4,096.82
2,820.08
1,811.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,854.5
4,096.82
2,820.08
1,811.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
70.68
134.27
Other Income
493.97
2,522.06
772.18
166.08
Total Income
3,348.47
6,618.88
3,662.94
2,111.4
Total Expenditure
2,487.42
3,775.34
2,888.44
2,133.28
PBIDT
861.05
2,843.54
774.5
-21.88
Interest
955.96
1,010.45
1,008.46
1,054.32
PBDT
-94.91
1,833.09
-233.96
-1,076.2
Depreciation
178.68
129.66
84.38
90.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
24.27
93.28
60.75
19.51
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-297.86
1,610.15
-379.09
-1,186.18
Minority Interest After NP
-32.65
-45.73
54.4
-32.33
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-265.21
1,655.88
-433.49
-1,153.85
Extra-ordinary Items
95.15
1,359.19
173.52
-295.08
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-360.36
296.69
-607.01
-858.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.39
27.43
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
301.8
301.8
301.8
3,305
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
30.16
69.4
27.46
-1.2
PBDTM(%)
-3.32
44.74
-8.29
-59.42
PATM(%)
-10.43
39.3
-13.44
-65.49
