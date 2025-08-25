GMR Power and Urban Infra Board Approves ₹3,000 Crore Fundraising Plan

New Delhi-based GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd said on Friday (August 22) that its board has approved raising up to ₹3,000 crore to support business growth. The funds may be raised in one or more tranches through various instruments, including qualified institutions placement (QIP), foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) or other permissible securities.

The proposal is subject to shareholder approval and necessary regulatory clearances. In the same meeting, the board also cleared the re-appointment of Shantanu Ghosh, Dr. Fareed Ahmed and Suman Naresh Sabnani as independent directors for another five years.

GMR Power and Urban Infra, part of the GMR Group, operates across energy, urban infrastructure and transportation sectors. GMR Power and Urban Infra shares have dipped 5.8% in the last year, gained 14% in the last six months, and up 3.52% in the last month. As of 22 August, 2025, the company commands a market capitalisation of about ₹8,460 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the share price has swung between a low of ₹89.36 and a high of ₹169.25.

