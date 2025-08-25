iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

GMR Power and Urban Infra Board Approves ₹3,000 Crore Fundraising Plan

25 Aug 2025 , 09:36 AM

New Delhi-based GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd said on Friday (August 22) that its board has approved raising up to ₹3,000 crore to support business growth. The funds may be raised in one or more tranches through various instruments, including qualified institutions placement (QIP), foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) or other permissible securities.

The proposal is subject to shareholder approval and necessary regulatory clearances. In the same meeting, the board also cleared the re-appointment of Shantanu Ghosh, Dr. Fareed Ahmed and Suman Naresh Sabnani as independent directors for another five years.

GMR Power and Urban Infra, part of the GMR Group, operates across energy, urban infrastructure and transportation sectors. GMR Power and Urban Infra shares have dipped 5.8% in the last year, gained 14% in the last six months, and up 3.52% in the last month. As of 22 August, 2025, the company commands a market capitalisation of about ₹8,460 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the share price has swung between a low of ₹89.36 and a high of ₹169.25.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • foreign currency convertible bonds
  • GMR Power and Urban Infra
  • GMR Power and Urban Infra News
  • qualified institutions placement
  • Stock Market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|01:57 PM
LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|12:53 PM
Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|11:47 AM
Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|11:05 AM
Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|10:59 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.