GMR Power board okays ₹1,200 Crore fundraise

GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd announced that its board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹1,200 Crore. The fund raise will be done through the issue of equity shares and convertible warrants on a preferential basis, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.
At around 11.31 AM, GMR Power was trading 0.38% lower at ₹113.90, against the previous close of ₹114.34 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹117, and ₹112.70, respectively.
As per the company’s filing with the bourses, the company plans to issue up to 6.61 Crore equity shares with a face value of ₹5 per share. This has an issue price of ₹120.88 per share. The aggregate value of the issue is up to ₹800 Crore. These shares will be allotted to non-promoter investors.
Additionally, the board has approved the issue of up to 3.30 Crore convertible warrants. Each warrant has a right to subscribe to one equity share having an issue price of ₹120.88 per share. The aggregate value of the warrant issue shall be ₹400 Crore.
The company will make the proposed allotment under the preferential issue route via private placement basis.
The company informed that it has fixed ₹120.88 per share as the issue price for both equity shares and warrants.
