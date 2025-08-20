iifl-logo

GMR Power and Urban Infra to Consider ₹3,000-Crore Fundraise

20 Aug 2025 , 11:26 AM

GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited has called a board meeting on Friday, August 22, to discuss a fundraise of up to ₹3,000 crore. The company said the money could be raised in one or more rounds, depending on market conditions, and may involve a mix of instruments such as qualified institutional placements (QIP), foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs), or other securities.

The proposal will need the approval of shareholders and regulatory clearances before it moves ahead. According to the company, the plan is aimed at giving it greater flexibility to tap both Indian and overseas capital markets. Part of the GMR Group, GMR Power and Urban Infra has operations across energy, urban infrastructure, and transport, sectors that require steady access to long-term funding.

GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited gained 1.68% on August 20, 2025. GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited shares are trading at ₹119.60 at 11:11 am, and the shares have gained 3.3% in the month, and 8.45% in the last six month, and 3.86% in the last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

