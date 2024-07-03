iifl-logo-icon 1
GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd Annually Results

121.98
(-4.33%)
Jan 9, 2025|02:59:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

4,488.98

5,515.74

4,101.81

2,548.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,488.98

5,515.74

4,101.81

2,548.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

184.92

Other Income

801.69

2,336.02

441.15

328.11

Total Income

5,290.67

7,851.76

4,542.96

3,061.34

Total Expenditure

3,599.64

5,120.31

3,606.35

3,569.51

PBIDT

1,691.03

2,731.45

936.61

-508.17

Interest

1,479.41

1,350.25

1,354.49

1,529.52

PBDT

211.62

1,381.2

-417.88

-2,037.69

Depreciation

305.46

149.22

128.16

122.94

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

33.63

92.74

105.53

23.89

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-127.47

1,139.24

-651.57

-2,184.52

Minority Interest After NP

-24.44

-43.55

-4.03

-126.82

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-103.03

1,182.79

-647.54

-2,057.7

Extra-ordinary Items

406.14

1,109.76

12.14

-870.83

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-509.17

73.03

-659.68

-1,186.87

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.71

19.6

-10.73

-34.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

301.8

301.8

301.8

3,305

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

37.67

49.52

22.83

-19.94

PBDTM(%)

4.71

25.04

-10.18

-79.96

PATM(%)

-2.83

20.65

-15.88

-85.72

