GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
4,488.98
5,515.74
4,101.81
2,548.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,488.98
5,515.74
4,101.81
2,548.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
184.92
Other Income
801.69
2,336.02
441.15
328.11
Total Income
5,290.67
7,851.76
4,542.96
3,061.34
Total Expenditure
3,599.64
5,120.31
3,606.35
3,569.51
PBIDT
1,691.03
2,731.45
936.61
-508.17
Interest
1,479.41
1,350.25
1,354.49
1,529.52
PBDT
211.62
1,381.2
-417.88
-2,037.69
Depreciation
305.46
149.22
128.16
122.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
33.63
92.74
105.53
23.89
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-127.47
1,139.24
-651.57
-2,184.52
Minority Interest After NP
-24.44
-43.55
-4.03
-126.82
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-103.03
1,182.79
-647.54
-2,057.7
Extra-ordinary Items
406.14
1,109.76
12.14
-870.83
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-509.17
73.03
-659.68
-1,186.87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.71
19.6
-10.73
-34.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
301.8
301.8
301.8
3,305
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
37.67
49.52
22.83
-19.94
PBDTM(%)
4.71
25.04
-10.18
-79.96
PATM(%)
-2.83
20.65
-15.88
-85.72
