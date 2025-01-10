GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
316.53
316.53
545.75
303.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
202.58
86.74
877.6
398.51
Net Worth
519.11
403.27
1,423.35
701.55
Minority Interest
Debt
3,917.55
3,664.95
4,528.61
4,763.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4,436.66
4,068.22
5,951.96
5,465.16
Fixed Assets
76.92
91.21
108.38
127.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,384.32
3,035.09
4,590.11
3,191.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
829.83
Networking Capital
930.62
885.83
1,238.83
1,265.33
Inventories
21.18
47.58
84.39
78.68
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
41.6
33.02
9.64
333.67
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3,242.98
3,572.42
3,757.04
3,389.94
Sundry Creditors
-391.98
-495.7
-517.84
-506.45
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1,983.16
-2,271.48
-2,094.4
-2,030.51
Cash
44.8
56.08
14.64
51.81
Total Assets
4,436.66
4,068.22
5,951.96
5,465.16
