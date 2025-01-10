iifl-logo-icon 1
GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

115.74
(-5.01%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

316.53

316.53

545.75

303.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

202.58

86.74

877.6

398.51

Net Worth

519.11

403.27

1,423.35

701.55

Minority Interest

Debt

3,917.55

3,664.95

4,528.61

4,763.61

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4,436.66

4,068.22

5,951.96

5,465.16

Fixed Assets

76.92

91.21

108.38

127.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

3,384.32

3,035.09

4,590.11

3,191.16

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

829.83

Networking Capital

930.62

885.83

1,238.83

1,265.33

Inventories

21.18

47.58

84.39

78.68

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

41.6

33.02

9.64

333.67

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

3,242.98

3,572.42

3,757.04

3,389.94

Sundry Creditors

-391.98

-495.7

-517.84

-506.45

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1,983.16

-2,271.48

-2,094.4

-2,030.51

Cash

44.8

56.08

14.64

51.81

Total Assets

4,436.66

4,068.22

5,951.96

5,465.16

GMR Urban : related Articles

No Record Found

