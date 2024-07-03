GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd Summary

GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated May 17, 2019 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited. The Company carries its business in the business segments comprising of Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) and Others. Under EPC, the Company is engaged in handling EPC solutions in the infrastructure sector. The Companys business also comprises of investment activity and corporate support to various infrastructure Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV).The Scheme of Arrangement for the Demerger of Urban Infrastructure Business and EPC Business of GMR Infrastructure Limited into the Company dated December 22, 2021 was made effective. Pursuant to approval of Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement by National Company Law Tribunal, the Urban Infrastructure Business and EPC Business operated by GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL) was demerged / transferred into the Company w.e.f. December 31, 2021. The Company is led by the Promoters- Mr. Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao and GMR Enterprises Private Limited.Urban Infrastructure business means the business relating to energy, which includes power generation using various fuel types such as, coal, gas, renewable power, power transmission, interests in coal mining projects, power trading etc., and the projects which are at various stages of development and operations; transportation, which includes road projects which are operating either on annuity or toll collection based revenues; and Special Investment Regions (SIR) for establishments of industries in the SEZ or in domestic tariff area as is being undertaken by GIL, including through the Amalgamating Undertaking.EPC business means the business undertaken by GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL) pertaining to the EPC operations outside the group, including construction of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation projects and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) projects. Dedicated Freight Corridor is a project undertaken by DFCCIL (a wholly owned public sector undertaking of MoR) and GMR has been awarded a contract to construct a part of the eastern corridor of the project. RVNLs Multi Modal Transport System (MMTS) project involves construction of civil works, track linking, yard arrangements, railway electrification, signaling and telecommunication works in Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions of South Central Railway, Andhra Pradesh. RVNLs Jhansi - Bhimsen Project, Uttar Pradesh involves various works on the Jhansi to Bhimsen stretch including construction of roadbed, major and minor bridges, track inking, S&T etc.The Energy business consists of power segment, which engages in the generation of electricity and the provision of related services, including electricity and coal trading and mining activities. In aggregate, GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (the Companys) operating power plants had a gross capacity of 1,679.35 MW as of September 30, 2021 excluding two gas-based power plants having gross capacity of 1,155.18 MW which are both currently non-operational due to non-availability of natural gas. In addition, the operating capacity would be augmented very shortly by 180 MW attributable to one hydroelectric power plant which while synchronised, will be operational with water flows commencing post lean season around April 2022. Further, gross capacity of 1,775 MW of hydropower is under development, of which a plant with 900 MW capacity is in advanced stages of development, with a major part of its power output being tied up under a long term PPA and with USD denominated tariff. The Transportation Business consists of roads segment, which is engaged in the development of roads on a BOT (Build-Operate- Transfer) Model. As of September 30, 2021, the Transportation Business held a roads portfolio consisting of four operational roads located in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Punjab and Tamil Nadu, with a total length of 349.48 km. The Urban Infrastructure Business is part of Companys business segment. GMR Krishnagiri SIR currently holds 1,032 acres of land parcel and are developing the Special Investment Regions (SIR) in phased manner in Krishnagiri District of the State of Tamil Nadu owned by GMR Krishnagiri SIR Limited (KrishnagiriSIR) as a joint venture with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). Additionally, the Group, through GSPHL (GMR SEZ & Port Holdings Limited) and other subsidiaries of GSPHL, possesses large land parcels in the Krishnagiri district which are also being monetized. The EPC Business consists of EPC segment, which is engaged in delivering EPC solutions in the infrastructure sector, with an increasing focus on provision of construction services to the railway sector.On the hydro power side of business, the Company commissioned its 180 MW Bajoli Holi HEP located on the river Ravi at Chamba District, Himachal Pradesh on March 28, 2022. The 180 MW Bajoli Holi Hydro Plant commissioned in 2022 became fully operational in 2024. The Companys EPC Division commissioned the last section between Ahraura - New DDU Junction in June 2023, thereby completing double lane of 417 Km stretch between New Bhaupur and New DDU Junction under Packages - 201 and 202 in year 2023-24. GMR Kashi Smart Meters Limited, GMR Triveni Smart Meters Limited and GMR Agra Smart Meters Limited became subsidiaries of the Company during the year 2023-24. Further, Indo Tausch Trading DMCC (ITTD) ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company in 2024. Portus Ventures Private Limited became an Associate Company w.e.f. April 02, 2024.