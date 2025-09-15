Top Stocks for Today - 15th September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Apollo Hospitals: The healthcare business announced that it will pick up IFC’s 31% stake in Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd. The transaction will take place for an aggregate value of ₹1,254 Crore. Hence, the company’s holding will increase to 99.42%, subject to CCI approval.

GMR Airports: The business said that it posted a 3.5% decline in its passenger traffic for August at 93.49 Lakh. The company’s domestic traffic came in flat and international traffic registered a marginal growth of 2.80%. It witnessed a 4.2% y-o-y growth in aircraft movements for the period.

RailTel Corporation: The company informed that it has secured an order worth ₹209.79 Crore. This order has been granted by Bihar Education Project Council. This order is in addition to ₹396 Crore worth orders received by the company last week. Hence, the aggregate value of orders received by the company exceeds ₹600 Crore.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The company informed that it has received a Form 483 from USFDA. The form has been issued with 5 observations from the regulator. The USFDA has conducted a pre-approval inspection at the company’s Bachupally biologics facility. The company said that it will address these issues in due course of time.

Adani Power: The business informed that it has entered into a 25-year agreement with Bihar State Power Generation Company for supplying 2,400 MW. The company will supply this capacity from a greenfield plant situated in Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. The project is expected to generate up to 12,000 jobs.

