iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 19th August 2025

19 Aug 2025 , 06:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Hindustan Zinc: The company said that it has received clearance from its board of directors to establish a 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) tailings reprocessing plant. For setting up this plant, the company has estimated a capital expenditure of ₹3,823 Crore. This facility will be one of its kind in India, and is designed to recover metals from accumulated tailing dumps.

Vedanta: The business announced that its board of directors have scheduled a meeting to be held on August 21, 2025. In this meeting, the company plans to consider and approve its second interim dividend on equity shares for financial year 2025-26. The company has fixed August 27, 2025, as record date for this purpose.

GMR Airports: The business informed that it has served notice for redemption of its non-convertible bonds (NCBs) on a voluntary basis. This redemption is in line with the provisions of the bond trust deed dated November 17, 2023. The aggregate value of these bonds is ₹5,000 Crore.

Escorts Kubota: The business reported that it has received a sanction letter for refund of ₹46.37 Crore from the Excise & Taxation Officer, Faridabad (East), Haryana. The company has claimed a total refund of ₹46.67 Crore under Rule 89(1) of the Haryana GST Act, 2017.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Consumer Products announced its foray into the healthy functional beverage category with a major stake acquisition in a joint venture with Naturedge Beverages.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
  • Top stocks Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

UPI Daily Transactions Hit ₹90,446 Crore, SBI Tops 5.2 Billion Transfers

UPI Daily Transactions Hit ₹90,446 Crore, SBI Tops 5.2 Billion Transfers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Aug 2025|04:09 PM
Dilip Buildcon JV secures ₹1,500 Crore project; stock jumps ~3%

Dilip Buildcon JV secures ₹1,500 Crore project; stock jumps ~3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Aug 2025|02:32 PM
Swiggy Raises Platform Fee to ₹14 in Select Regions

Swiggy Raises Platform Fee to ₹14 in Select Regions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Aug 2025|02:27 PM
Kotak Mahindra bags UAE License for offering investment services

Kotak Mahindra bags UAE License for offering investment services

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Aug 2025|02:16 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Higher on August 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Higher on August 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Aug 2025|01:44 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.