Top Stocks for Today - 19th August 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.
Hindustan Zinc: The company said that it has received clearance from its board of directors to establish a 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) tailings reprocessing plant. For setting up this plant, the company has estimated a capital expenditure of ₹3,823 Crore. This facility will be one of its kind in India, and is designed to recover metals from accumulated tailing dumps.
Vedanta: The business announced that its board of directors have scheduled a meeting to be held on August 21, 2025. In this meeting, the company plans to consider and approve its second interim dividend on equity shares for financial year 2025-26. The company has fixed August 27, 2025, as record date for this purpose.
GMR Airports: The business informed that it has served notice for redemption of its non-convertible bonds (NCBs) on a voluntary basis. This redemption is in line with the provisions of the bond trust deed dated November 17, 2023. The aggregate value of these bonds is ₹5,000 Crore.
Escorts Kubota: The business reported that it has received a sanction letter for refund of ₹46.37 Crore from the Excise & Taxation Officer, Faridabad (East), Haryana. The company has claimed a total refund of ₹46.67 Crore under Rule 89(1) of the Haryana GST Act, 2017.
Reliance Industries: Reliance Consumer Products announced its foray into the healthy functional beverage category with a major stake acquisition in a joint venture with Naturedge Beverages.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.