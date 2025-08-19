Top Stocks for Today - 19th August 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Hindustan Zinc: The company said that it has received clearance from its board of directors to establish a 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) tailings reprocessing plant. For setting up this plant, the company has estimated a capital expenditure of ₹3,823 Crore. This facility will be one of its kind in India, and is designed to recover metals from accumulated tailing dumps.

Vedanta: The business announced that its board of directors have scheduled a meeting to be held on August 21, 2025. In this meeting, the company plans to consider and approve its second interim dividend on equity shares for financial year 2025-26. The company has fixed August 27, 2025, as record date for this purpose.

GMR Airports: The business informed that it has served notice for redemption of its non-convertible bonds (NCBs) on a voluntary basis. This redemption is in line with the provisions of the bond trust deed dated November 17, 2023. The aggregate value of these bonds is ₹5,000 Crore.

Escorts Kubota: The business reported that it has received a sanction letter for refund of ₹46.37 Crore from the Excise & Taxation Officer, Faridabad (East), Haryana. The company has claimed a total refund of ₹46.67 Crore under Rule 89(1) of the Haryana GST Act, 2017.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Consumer Products announced its foray into the healthy functional beverage category with a major stake acquisition in a joint venture with Naturedge Beverages.

