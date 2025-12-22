iifl-logo

HCC shares skyrocket ~10% on ₹1,000 Crore rights issue

22 Dec 2025 , 02:16 PM

Hindustan Construction Company Limited shares surged as much as 10% in Monday’s trading session after the company’s rights issue witnessed a full subscription for its rights issue worth ₹1,000 Crore on the final bidding day.

The rights issue will be closed for subscription this evening itself.

At around 1.12 PM, HCC was trading 8.85% higher at ₹20.18, against the previous close of ₹18.54 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹20.70, and ₹18.80, respectively.

As per the data shared,  as of 12.30 PM, the rights issue has received bids of about 130 Crore shares against 80 Crore shares offered for subscription.

The company is planning to raise ₹1,000 Crore through this rights issue. The floor price for this issue has been fixed at ₹12.50 per share, significantly lower than its current market price.

The company’s existing shareholders will be eligible to get 277 rights equity shares for every 630 shares held by them on the record date.

A rights issue is generally a method for raising funds of the company where it issues shares at a discounted price than its existing market price.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

