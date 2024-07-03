Summary

Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC) is a spearheading force in engineering construction, both in India and the rest of the world. Seth Walchand Hirachand founded the Company and it was incorporated on January 27, 1926. Presently, the Company is engaged in engineering and construction of large infrastructure projects. The Companys core business primarily comprises Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for large projects across sectors like Power (Hydro, Nuclear, Thermal), Transportation(Roads, Bridges, Metros, Ports), Water (Irrigation and Water Supply) and Industrial projects.Walchand Tandur Cement Company Ltd., Hyderabad became a subsidiary of the Company with effect from 11th October of the year 1967. The Ganga Bridge Construction Co. Ltd became subsidiary of the company in 30th March of the year 1976. During the year 1986, HCC entered into foreign consultancy agreements with Pullman Power Products International Corporation, U.S.A and Interform, Sweden for its Trombay chimney works. The Company renewed the technical collaboration agreement with Taisei Corporation of Japan in the year 1987 for execution of the underground tunnel work for Metro railway project in Calcutta. It entered into a foreign consultancy agreement with Geoconsult of Austria for the Companys tender for construction of tunnel between Sewri and Futka Tank in Mumbai for BMC and with Bureau BBR International Ltd., Zurich in Switzerland, for the companys tender for superstructure design and co

