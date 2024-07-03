iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd Share Price

40.38
(0.02%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open40.83
  • Day's High41.39
  • 52 Wk High57.5
  • Prev. Close40.37
  • Day's Low40.22
  • 52 Wk Low 27.55
  • Turnover (lac)9,954.72
  • P/E68.47
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value8.85
  • EPS0.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,346.67
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

40.83

Prev. Close

40.37

Turnover(Lac.)

9,954.72

Day's High

41.39

Day's Low

40.22

52 Week's High

57.5

52 Week's Low

27.55

Book Value

8.85

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,346.67

P/E

68.47

EPS

0.59

Divi. Yield

0

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

HCC Sells Stake in Steiner AG to m3 Immobilier

HCC Sells Stake in Steiner AG to m3 Immobilier

23 Dec 2024|11:22 PM

The divestment enables Steiner Development AG (SDAG), a subsidiary of SAG, to operate independently under m3 Immobilier and plan for a Swiss IPO.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:33 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 17.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 17.16%

Non-Promoter- 22.31%

Institutions: 22.30%

Non-Institutions: 60.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

151.31

151.31

151.31

151.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

769.77

569.61

317.02

460.55

Net Worth

921.08

720.92

468.33

611.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,589.74

3,643.64

4,575.08

4,195.94

yoy growth (%)

-28.92

-20.35

9.03

0.12

Raw materials

0

0

-1,072.66

-868.98

As % of sales

0

0

23.44

20.71

Employee costs

-323.74

-413.67

-437.97

-396.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-568.69

-360.92

111.97

118.17

Depreciation

-91.06

-109.37

-122.94

-125.28

Tax paid

276.27

-127.75

-34.44

-37.55

Working capital

2,931.46

-1,338.75

-753.55

626.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.92

-20.35

9.03

0.12

Op profit growth

-35.16

-28.23

-14.56

-6.77

EBIT growth

-32.19

-50.09

-13.31

2.34

Net profit growth

235.73

-317.61

30.49

-37.3

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,006.71

8,267.3

10,668.26

8,248.42

9,444.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,006.71

8,267.3

10,668.26

8,248.42

9,444.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,024.8

499.74

624.05

152.01

486.53

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Construction Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

N R Acharyulu

Executive Vice Chairman

Arjun Dhawan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Santosh Janakiram

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mahendra Singh Mehta

Nominee

Mukul Sarkar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mita Dixit

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Arun Karambelkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nitesh Kumar Jha

Non Executive Director

ADITYA PRATAP JAIN

Managing Director & CEO

Jaspreet Bhullar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ajit Gulabchand

Additional Director

RAMESH NARAYANSWAMY SUBRAMANYAM

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindustan Construction Company Ltd

Summary

Summary

Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC) is a spearheading force in engineering construction, both in India and the rest of the world. Seth Walchand Hirachand founded the Company and it was incorporated on January 27, 1926. Presently, the Company is engaged in engineering and construction of large infrastructure projects. The Companys core business primarily comprises Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for large projects across sectors like Power (Hydro, Nuclear, Thermal), Transportation(Roads, Bridges, Metros, Ports), Water (Irrigation and Water Supply) and Industrial projects.Walchand Tandur Cement Company Ltd., Hyderabad became a subsidiary of the Company with effect from 11th October of the year 1967. The Ganga Bridge Construction Co. Ltd became subsidiary of the company in 30th March of the year 1976. During the year 1986, HCC entered into foreign consultancy agreements with Pullman Power Products International Corporation, U.S.A and Interform, Sweden for its Trombay chimney works. The Company renewed the technical collaboration agreement with Taisei Corporation of Japan in the year 1987 for execution of the underground tunnel work for Metro railway project in Calcutta. It entered into a foreign consultancy agreement with Geoconsult of Austria for the Companys tender for construction of tunnel between Sewri and Futka Tank in Mumbai for BMC and with Bureau BBR International Ltd., Zurich in Switzerland, for the companys tender for superstructure design and co
Company FAQs

What is the Hindustan Construction Company Ltd share price today?

The Hindustan Construction Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹40.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd is ₹7346.67 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd is 68.47 and 3.80 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Construction Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd is ₹27.55 and ₹57.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd?

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.86%, 3 Years at 35.25%, 1 Year at 43.09%, 6 Month at -15.77%, 3 Month at -3.56% and 1 Month at -11.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 17.16 %
Institutions - 22.30 %
Public - 60.53 %

