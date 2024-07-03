Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹40.83
Prev. Close₹40.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,954.72
Day's High₹41.39
Day's Low₹40.22
52 Week's High₹57.5
52 Week's Low₹27.55
Book Value₹8.85
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,346.67
P/E68.47
EPS0.59
Divi. Yield0
The divestment enables Steiner Development AG (SDAG), a subsidiary of SAG, to operate independently under m3 Immobilier and plan for a Swiss IPO.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
151.31
151.31
151.31
151.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
769.77
569.61
317.02
460.55
Net Worth
921.08
720.92
468.33
611.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,589.74
3,643.64
4,575.08
4,195.94
yoy growth (%)
-28.92
-20.35
9.03
0.12
Raw materials
0
0
-1,072.66
-868.98
As % of sales
0
0
23.44
20.71
Employee costs
-323.74
-413.67
-437.97
-396.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-568.69
-360.92
111.97
118.17
Depreciation
-91.06
-109.37
-122.94
-125.28
Tax paid
276.27
-127.75
-34.44
-37.55
Working capital
2,931.46
-1,338.75
-753.55
626.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.92
-20.35
9.03
0.12
Op profit growth
-35.16
-28.23
-14.56
-6.77
EBIT growth
-32.19
-50.09
-13.31
2.34
Net profit growth
235.73
-317.61
30.49
-37.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,006.71
8,267.3
10,668.26
8,248.42
9,444.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,006.71
8,267.3
10,668.26
8,248.42
9,444.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,024.8
499.74
624.05
152.01
486.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
N R Acharyulu
Executive Vice Chairman
Arjun Dhawan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Santosh Janakiram
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mahendra Singh Mehta
Nominee
Mukul Sarkar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mita Dixit
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Arun Karambelkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nitesh Kumar Jha
Non Executive Director
ADITYA PRATAP JAIN
Managing Director & CEO
Jaspreet Bhullar
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ajit Gulabchand
Additional Director
RAMESH NARAYANSWAMY SUBRAMANYAM
Reports by Hindustan Construction Company Ltd
Summary
Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC) is a spearheading force in engineering construction, both in India and the rest of the world. Seth Walchand Hirachand founded the Company and it was incorporated on January 27, 1926. Presently, the Company is engaged in engineering and construction of large infrastructure projects. The Companys core business primarily comprises Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for large projects across sectors like Power (Hydro, Nuclear, Thermal), Transportation(Roads, Bridges, Metros, Ports), Water (Irrigation and Water Supply) and Industrial projects.Walchand Tandur Cement Company Ltd., Hyderabad became a subsidiary of the Company with effect from 11th October of the year 1967. The Ganga Bridge Construction Co. Ltd became subsidiary of the company in 30th March of the year 1976. During the year 1986, HCC entered into foreign consultancy agreements with Pullman Power Products International Corporation, U.S.A and Interform, Sweden for its Trombay chimney works. The Company renewed the technical collaboration agreement with Taisei Corporation of Japan in the year 1987 for execution of the underground tunnel work for Metro railway project in Calcutta. It entered into a foreign consultancy agreement with Geoconsult of Austria for the Companys tender for construction of tunnel between Sewri and Futka Tank in Mumbai for BMC and with Bureau BBR International Ltd., Zurich in Switzerland, for the companys tender for superstructure design and co
Read More
The Hindustan Construction Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹40.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd is ₹7346.67 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd is 68.47 and 3.80 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Construction Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd is ₹27.55 and ₹57.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.86%, 3 Years at 35.25%, 1 Year at 43.09%, 6 Month at -15.77%, 3 Month at -3.56% and 1 Month at -11.85%.
