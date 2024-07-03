Hindustan Construction Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5,233.58
5,843.56
7,795.25
5,894.24
7,102.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,233.58
5,843.56
7,795.25
5,894.24
7,102.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
314.71
340.01
457.5
42.37
374.3
Total Income
5,548.29
6,183.57
8,252.75
5,936.61
7,476.59
Total Expenditure
4,495.79
5,620.41
6,966.17
6,154.35
6,616.24
PBIDT
1,052.5
563.16
1,286.58
-217.74
860.35
Interest
648.49
746.32
751.71
671.07
580.37
PBDT
404.01
-183.16
534.87
-888.81
279.98
Depreciation
87.19
96.2
96.04
102.67
120.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
48.97
11.39
50.91
10.15
11.02
Deferred Tax
35.62
-73.08
4.29
-234.33
262.61
Reported Profit After Tax
232.23
-217.67
383.63
-767.3
-114.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
232.23
-217.67
383.63
-767.3
-114.35
Extra-ordinary Items
102.62
281.6
87.78
-323.48
57.77
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
129.61
-499.27
295.85
-443.82
-172.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.53
-1.2
2.54
-5.07
-0.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
151.31
151.31
151.31
151.31
151.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.11
9.63
16.5
-3.69
12.11
PBDTM(%)
7.71
-3.13
6.86
-15.07
3.94
PATM(%)
4.43
-3.72
4.92
-13.01
-1.61
