Hindustan Construction Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

37.41
(-1.84%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5,233.58

5,843.56

7,795.25

5,894.24

7,102.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,233.58

5,843.56

7,795.25

5,894.24

7,102.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

314.71

340.01

457.5

42.37

374.3

Total Income

5,548.29

6,183.57

8,252.75

5,936.61

7,476.59

Total Expenditure

4,495.79

5,620.41

6,966.17

6,154.35

6,616.24

PBIDT

1,052.5

563.16

1,286.58

-217.74

860.35

Interest

648.49

746.32

751.71

671.07

580.37

PBDT

404.01

-183.16

534.87

-888.81

279.98

Depreciation

87.19

96.2

96.04

102.67

120.7

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

48.97

11.39

50.91

10.15

11.02

Deferred Tax

35.62

-73.08

4.29

-234.33

262.61

Reported Profit After Tax

232.23

-217.67

383.63

-767.3

-114.35

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

232.23

-217.67

383.63

-767.3

-114.35

Extra-ordinary Items

102.62

281.6

87.78

-323.48

57.77

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

129.61

-499.27

295.85

-443.82

-172.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.53

-1.2

2.54

-5.07

-0.76

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

151.31

151.31

151.31

151.31

151.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

20.11

9.63

16.5

-3.69

12.11

PBDTM(%)

7.71

-3.13

6.86

-15.07

3.94

PATM(%)

4.43

-3.72

4.92

-13.01

-1.61

