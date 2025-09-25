HCC Bags Two Major Patna Metro Contracts Worth Over ₹2,500 Crore

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) on Tuesday said it has secured two contracts from the Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited (PMRCL), valued at ₹1,418.3 crore and ₹1,147.51 crore respectively.

The projects cover the construction of 10.67 km of underground tunnels using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) and the development of six metro stations under Phase I of the Patna Metro Rail Project.

Under Package PC-05, HCC will build twin tunnels with a shield TBM, a cut-and-cover tunnel, and an underground ramp at Mithapur, along with three stations: Vikas Bhawan, Vidyut Bhawan, and Patna Station.

Package PC-06 includes an underground ramp at Rukanpura and three stations: Rukanpura, Raja Bazar, and Patna Zoo. Both contracts also involve architectural finishing, water supply, sanitary systems, and drainage works for stations along the Danapur-Khemnichak Corridor.

These contracts reinforce HCC’s role as a leading player in India’s urban infrastructure sector, particularly in the area of underground metro construction.

