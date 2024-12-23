Hindustan Construction Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
151.31
151.31
151.31
151.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
769.77
569.61
317.02
460.55
Net Worth
921.08
720.92
468.33
611.86
Minority Interest
Debt
1,736.22
1,956.93
1,345.72
3,953.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1,648.78
1,569.98
1,167.56
1,679.5
Total Liabilities
4,306.08
4,247.83
2,981.61
6,244.53
Fixed Assets
229.63
299.9
373
482.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,632.06
1,591.97
1,684.7
1,684.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2,261.87
2,311.91
1,909.3
2,395.49
Networking Capital
-101.75
-219.25
-1,527.25
1,360.11
Inventories
126.39
170.43
175.83
187.75
Inventory Days
26.46
Sundry Debtors
1,852.73
2,052.92
1,764.13
4,398.21
Debtor Days
619.88
Other Current Assets
3,399.86
3,265.81
5,988.72
2,980.85
Sundry Creditors
-1,796.87
-1,860.85
-1,853.05
-1,677.52
Creditor Days
236.43
Other Current Liabilities
-3,683.86
-3,847.56
-7,602.88
-4,529.18
Cash
284.27
263.3
541.86
322.33
Total Assets
4,306.08
4,247.83
2,981.61
6,244.53
