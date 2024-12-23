iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

37.5
(-7.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Construction Company Ltd

Hind.Construct. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-568.69

-360.92

111.97

118.17

Depreciation

-91.06

-109.37

-122.94

-125.28

Tax paid

276.27

-127.75

-34.44

-37.55

Working capital

2,931.46

-1,338.75

-753.55

626.72

Other operating items

Operating

2,547.98

-1,936.79

-798.96

582.06

Capital expenditure

181.8

-60.39

119.82

-1,136.99

Free cash flow

2,729.78

-1,997.18

-679.14

-554.92

Equity raised

2,054.43

3,919.3

5,185.23

4,278.05

Investing

52.36

851.06

-15.21

19.28

Financing

899.45

-349.4

-667.89

-635.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5,736.03

2,423.78

3,822.99

3,107.04

Hind.Construct. : related Articles

HCC Sells Stake in Steiner AG to m3 Immobilier

HCC Sells Stake in Steiner AG to m3 Immobilier

23 Dec 2024|11:22 PM

The divestment enables Steiner Development AG (SDAG), a subsidiary of SAG, to operate independently under m3 Immobilier and plan for a Swiss IPO.

Read More

