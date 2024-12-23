Hindustan Construction Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-568.69
-360.92
111.97
118.17
Depreciation
-91.06
-109.37
-122.94
-125.28
Tax paid
276.27
-127.75
-34.44
-37.55
Working capital
2,931.46
-1,338.75
-753.55
626.72
Other operating items
Operating
2,547.98
-1,936.79
-798.96
582.06
Capital expenditure
181.8
-60.39
119.82
-1,136.99
Free cash flow
2,729.78
-1,997.18
-679.14
-554.92
Equity raised
2,054.43
3,919.3
5,185.23
4,278.05
Investing
52.36
851.06
-15.21
19.28
Financing
899.45
-349.4
-667.89
-635.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5,736.03
2,423.78
3,822.99
3,107.04
The divestment enables Steiner Development AG (SDAG), a subsidiary of SAG, to operate independently under m3 Immobilier and plan for a Swiss IPO.Read More
