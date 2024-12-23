iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd Key Ratios

34.85
(2.65%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.66

-4.28

15.53

-17.5

Op profit growth

-53.65

10.88

-26.64

-16.29

EBIT growth

-55.54

42.07

-28.35

-22.37

Net profit growth

-409.6

-125.99

68.55

182.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.74

8.93

7.71

12.15

EBIT margin

4.14

8.15

5.49

8.85

Net profit margin

-7.39

2.08

-7.68

-5.26

RoCE

6.43

7.43

4.4

6.47

RoNW

14.68

-9.59

50.52

-537.81

RoA

-2.86

0.47

-1.54

-0.96

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.03

1.3

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.92

0.29

-9.53

-8.98

Book value per share

-8.7

-5.01

-2.65

-6.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.92

2.94

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.57

12.82

-3.56

-1.87

P/B

-0.88

-0.76

-12.83

-2.72

EV/EBIDTA

9.91

4.35

17.4

10.22

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-39.06

350.81

-3.95

50.19

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

141.58

81.26

53.63

28.34

Inventory days

20.94

59.42

92.79

198.36

Creditor days

-141.55

-138.34

-129.28

-158.19

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.34

-0.94

-0.35

-0.61

Net debt / equity

-2.66

-4.49

-33.66

-18.19

Net debt / op. profit

8.98

4.03

11.84

8.45

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0.2

-1.68

-8.82

-11.75

Employee costs

-11.57

-10.4

-10.02

-11.3

Other costs

-83.88

-78.96

-73.43

-64.79

