|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.66
-4.28
15.53
-17.5
Op profit growth
-53.65
10.88
-26.64
-16.29
EBIT growth
-55.54
42.07
-28.35
-22.37
Net profit growth
-409.6
-125.99
68.55
182.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.74
8.93
7.71
12.15
EBIT margin
4.14
8.15
5.49
8.85
Net profit margin
-7.39
2.08
-7.68
-5.26
RoCE
6.43
7.43
4.4
6.47
RoNW
14.68
-9.59
50.52
-537.81
RoA
-2.86
0.47
-1.54
-0.96
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.03
1.3
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.92
0.29
-9.53
-8.98
Book value per share
-8.7
-5.01
-2.65
-6.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.92
2.94
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.57
12.82
-3.56
-1.87
P/B
-0.88
-0.76
-12.83
-2.72
EV/EBIDTA
9.91
4.35
17.4
10.22
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-39.06
350.81
-3.95
50.19
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
141.58
81.26
53.63
28.34
Inventory days
20.94
59.42
92.79
198.36
Creditor days
-141.55
-138.34
-129.28
-158.19
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.34
-0.94
-0.35
-0.61
Net debt / equity
-2.66
-4.49
-33.66
-18.19
Net debt / op. profit
8.98
4.03
11.84
8.45
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0.2
-1.68
-8.82
-11.75
Employee costs
-11.57
-10.4
-10.02
-11.3
Other costs
-83.88
-78.96
-73.43
-64.79
