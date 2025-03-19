iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Hindustan Construction and Tata Projects Secure ₹2,191 Crore Indore Metro Deal

19 Mar 2025 , 12:28 AM

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. (HCC) along with Tata Projects Ltd. (TPL) has received a letter of acceptance from Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) for a contract worth ₹2,191 crore in the field of civil construction work.

HCC holds 55% stake in the JV, implying HCC’s share in the project amounts to ₹1,205 crore. The proposed project will construct an underground corridor of metro of length 8.65 km & metro stations. Package IN-05R refers to the awarded contract for the underground section of the 31.32 km long Indore Metro Phase 1 project. This comprises the tunnel of 11.32 km, dug using the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM).

The project will comprise seven underground metro stations. The stations which are part of the plan are Indore Railway Station, Rajwada, Chota Ganpati, Bada Ganpati, Ramchandra Nagar, BSF/Kalani Nagar and Airport Station.

The undergroung metro corridor will connect the ramp on the east and west side of the Indore Railway station and the Airport Station respectively. Currently, HCC is executing 4 km of twin tunnels and four metro stations of the Mumbai Metro Line III.

In addition, the firm is re-evaluating two packages for the Chennai Metro rail project. HCC has also been credited with developing some of the key metro sections in the country and continuing with a legacy of excellent deliveries is the Delhi Metro, Bangalore Metro, Mumbai Metro Line I and Kolkata Metro.

Related Tags

  • Hindustan Construction Company Ltd
  • Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited
  • Tata Projects Ltd
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

LIC Set to Enter Health Insurance Sector with Strategic Acquisition

LIC Set to Enter Health Insurance Sector with Strategic Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|12:50 AM
ONGC Receives ₹22 Crore GST Demand, Plans to Appeal

ONGC Receives ₹22 Crore GST Demand, Plans to Appeal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|12:36 AM
Hindustan Construction and Tata Projects Secure ₹2,191 Crore Indore Metro Deal

Hindustan Construction and Tata Projects Secure ₹2,191 Crore Indore Metro Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|12:28 AM
Infibeam Avenues Partners with IISc to Develop Real-Time Deepfake Detection

Infibeam Avenues Partners with IISc to Develop Real-Time Deepfake Detection

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|12:08 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 19th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 19th March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Mar 2025|11:57 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.