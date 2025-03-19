Hindustan Construction and Tata Projects Secure ₹2,191 Crore Indore Metro Deal

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. (HCC) along with Tata Projects Ltd. (TPL) has received a letter of acceptance from Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) for a contract worth ₹2,191 crore in the field of civil construction work.

HCC holds 55% stake in the JV, implying HCC’s share in the project amounts to ₹1,205 crore. The proposed project will construct an underground corridor of metro of length 8.65 km & metro stations. Package IN-05R refers to the awarded contract for the underground section of the 31.32 km long Indore Metro Phase 1 project. This comprises the tunnel of 11.32 km, dug using the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM).

The project will comprise seven underground metro stations. The stations which are part of the plan are Indore Railway Station, Rajwada, Chota Ganpati, Bada Ganpati, Ramchandra Nagar, BSF/Kalani Nagar and Airport Station.

The undergroung metro corridor will connect the ramp on the east and west side of the Indore Railway station and the Airport Station respectively. Currently, HCC is executing 4 km of twin tunnels and four metro stations of the Mumbai Metro Line III.

In addition, the firm is re-evaluating two packages for the Chennai Metro rail project. HCC has also been credited with developing some of the key metro sections in the country and continuing with a legacy of excellent deliveries is the Delhi Metro, Bangalore Metro, Mumbai Metro Line I and Kolkata Metro.