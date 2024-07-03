Hindustan Construction Company Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,006.71
8,267.3
10,668.26
8,248.42
9,444.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,006.71
8,267.3
10,668.26
8,248.42
9,444.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,024.8
499.74
624.05
152.01
486.53
Total Income
8,031.51
8,767.04
11,292.31
8,400.43
9,930.83
Total Expenditure
6,386.77
7,721.57
9,489.45
8,131.21
8,600.06
PBIDT
1,644.74
1,045.47
1,802.86
269.22
1,330.77
Interest
813.27
1,012.31
1,036.26
1,001.06
816.98
PBDT
831.47
33.16
766.6
-731.84
513.79
Depreciation
105.1
127.64
138.34
135.51
151.84
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
89.64
4.15
25.78
8.96
13.16
Deferred Tax
158.57
-70.79
39.74
-266.29
151.76
Reported Profit After Tax
478.16
-27.84
562.74
-610.02
197.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
478.16
-27.84
562.74
-610.02
197.03
Extra-ordinary Items
551.28
430.26
404.28
-271.2
120.43
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-73.11
-458.1
158.46
-338.82
76.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.18
-0.19
3.72
-4.03
1.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
151.31
151.31
151.31
151.31
151.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.47
12.64
16.89
3.26
14.09
PBDTM(%)
11.86
0.4
7.18
-8.87
5.44
PATM(%)
6.82
-0.33
5.27
-7.39
2.08
The divestment enables Steiner Development AG (SDAG), a subsidiary of SAG, to operate independently under m3 Immobilier and plan for a Swiss IPO.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.