Hindustan Construction Company Ltd Annually Results

38.25
(2.30%)
Jan 9, 2025|10:29:57 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,006.71

8,267.3

10,668.26

8,248.42

9,444.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,006.71

8,267.3

10,668.26

8,248.42

9,444.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,024.8

499.74

624.05

152.01

486.53

Total Income

8,031.51

8,767.04

11,292.31

8,400.43

9,930.83

Total Expenditure

6,386.77

7,721.57

9,489.45

8,131.21

8,600.06

PBIDT

1,644.74

1,045.47

1,802.86

269.22

1,330.77

Interest

813.27

1,012.31

1,036.26

1,001.06

816.98

PBDT

831.47

33.16

766.6

-731.84

513.79

Depreciation

105.1

127.64

138.34

135.51

151.84

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

89.64

4.15

25.78

8.96

13.16

Deferred Tax

158.57

-70.79

39.74

-266.29

151.76

Reported Profit After Tax

478.16

-27.84

562.74

-610.02

197.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

478.16

-27.84

562.74

-610.02

197.03

Extra-ordinary Items

551.28

430.26

404.28

-271.2

120.43

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-73.11

-458.1

158.46

-338.82

76.6

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.18

-0.19

3.72

-4.03

1.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

151.31

151.31

151.31

151.31

151.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.47

12.64

16.89

3.26

14.09

PBDTM(%)

11.86

0.4

7.18

-8.87

5.44

PATM(%)

6.82

-0.33

5.27

-7.39

2.08

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Construction Company Ltd

