Hindustan Construction Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

37.5
(-7.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,589.74

3,643.64

4,575.08

4,195.94

yoy growth (%)

-28.92

-20.35

9.03

0.12

Raw materials

0

0

-1,072.66

-868.98

As % of sales

0

0

23.44

20.71

Employee costs

-323.74

-413.67

-437.97

-396.8

As % of sales

12.5

11.35

9.57

9.45

Other costs

-1,966.38

-2,767.87

-2,420.57

-2,176.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

75.92

75.96

52.9

51.87

Operating profit

299.62

462.1

643.88

753.62

OPM

11.56

12.68

14.07

17.96

Depreciation

-91.06

-109.37

-122.94

-125.28

Interest expense

-829.89

-746.15

-659.97

-772.37

Other income

52.64

32.5

251

262.2

Profit before tax

-568.69

-360.92

111.97

118.17

Taxes

276.27

-127.75

-34.44

-37.55

Tax rate

-48.58

35.39

-30.75

-31.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-292.42

-488.67

77.52

80.62

Exceptional items

-274.03

319.95

0

-21.22

Net profit

-566.45

-168.72

77.52

59.4

yoy growth (%)

235.73

-317.61

30.49

-37.3

NPM

-21.87

-4.63

1.69

1.41

Hind.Construct. : related Articles

HCC Sells Stake in Steiner AG to m3 Immobilier

HCC Sells Stake in Steiner AG to m3 Immobilier

23 Dec 2024|11:22 PM

The divestment enables Steiner Development AG (SDAG), a subsidiary of SAG, to operate independently under m3 Immobilier and plan for a Swiss IPO.

Read More

