Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,589.74
3,643.64
4,575.08
4,195.94
yoy growth (%)
-28.92
-20.35
9.03
0.12
Raw materials
0
0
-1,072.66
-868.98
As % of sales
0
0
23.44
20.71
Employee costs
-323.74
-413.67
-437.97
-396.8
As % of sales
12.5
11.35
9.57
9.45
Other costs
-1,966.38
-2,767.87
-2,420.57
-2,176.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
75.92
75.96
52.9
51.87
Operating profit
299.62
462.1
643.88
753.62
OPM
11.56
12.68
14.07
17.96
Depreciation
-91.06
-109.37
-122.94
-125.28
Interest expense
-829.89
-746.15
-659.97
-772.37
Other income
52.64
32.5
251
262.2
Profit before tax
-568.69
-360.92
111.97
118.17
Taxes
276.27
-127.75
-34.44
-37.55
Tax rate
-48.58
35.39
-30.75
-31.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-292.42
-488.67
77.52
80.62
Exceptional items
-274.03
319.95
0
-21.22
Net profit
-566.45
-168.72
77.52
59.4
yoy growth (%)
235.73
-317.61
30.49
-37.3
NPM
-21.87
-4.63
1.69
1.41
The divestment enables Steiner Development AG (SDAG), a subsidiary of SAG, to operate independently under m3 Immobilier and plan for a Swiss IPO.Read More
