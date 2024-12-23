Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Apr-2024
|Mar-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
17.16%
18.58%
18.58%
18.58%
18.58%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
22.3%
15.7%
16.21%
17%
17.43%
Non-Institutions
60.53%
65.7%
65.19%
64.41%
63.98%
Total Non-Promoter
82.83%
81.41%
81.41%
81.41%
81.41%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The divestment enables Steiner Development AG (SDAG), a subsidiary of SAG, to operate independently under m3 Immobilier and plan for a Swiss IPO.Read More
