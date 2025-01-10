To the Members of

Hindustan Construction Company Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Hindustan Construction Company Limited and its joint operations (together referred to as ‘the Company) (Refer Annexure I for the list of joint operations included in the standalone financial statements), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors as referred to in paragraph 16 below, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

3. As stated in:

a) Note 33 to the standalone financial statements, the Companys investments in subsidiaries as at 31 March 2024 includes non-current investment in HCC Infrastructure Company Limited (‘HICL), its wholly owned subsidiary amounting to 1,294.45 crore, stated at cost. The subsidiarys consolidated net worth as at 31 March 2024 is substantially eroded but, the said investment is considered fully recoverable by the management on the basis of factors stated in the aforesaid note including a valuation report obtained from an independent valuer.

However, in the absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidence to support the significant judgements and estimates applied by the management in the aforementioned valuation report, we are unable to comment upon the adjustments, if any, that are required to the carrying value of the aforesaid investment and consequential impact, if any, on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

b) Note 9.1 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has recognised net deferred tax assets amounting to 613.09 crore as at 31 March 2024, which mainly includes deferred tax assets on carried forward unused tax losses, unused tax credits and other taxable temporary differences on the basis of expected availability of future taxable profits for utilization of such deferred tax assets. However, in view of the history of losses recorded by the Company, we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence with respect to the projections for future taxable profits prepared by the management and therefore, are unable to comment on any adjustments that may be required to the carrying value of aforesaid net deferred tax assets as at 31 March 2024.

Our audit report dated 18 May 2023 on the standalone financial results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023 was also qualified in respect of the above matters.

4. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained together with the audit evidence obtained by the other auditors, in terms of their reports referred to in paragraph 16 of the Other Matter section below is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, and based on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors as referred to paragraph 16 below, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

6. In addition to the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter (a) Assessment of control in Prolific Resolution Private Limited pursuant to the terms of investment agreement [Refer note 38A(iii) to the standalone financial statements] Pursuant to the successful implementation of the resolution plan during the previous year, the Company novated specified debt of lenders to Prolific Resolution Private Limited (‘PRPL), its wholly owned subsidiary, with the consideration being the assignment of beneficial interest in the specified arbitration awards and claims in favor of PRPL. Further, PRPL also entered into a Service Agreement with the Company to avail services for efficient management and realisation of monies due under the specified awards and claims. Our audit procedures to address this key audit mater included but were not limited to the following: Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the key internal controls relating to assessment of controlover investee companies. Obtained and reviewed the terms of the Investment Agreement and Service Agreement to understand the rights of the parties with respect to directing the relevant activities of PRPL. During the year, the Company, PRPL and Jadeja Investment Management Private Limited (‘JIPL) entered into an Investment Agreement pursuant to which PRPL has issued 52,040 equity shares to JIPL on preferential basis for a consideration of 25 crore resulting in dilution of interest of the Company in PRPL and JIPL acquiring 51% share of PRPL. Assessed the reasonability of judgements exercised by the management with respect to the assessment of control over relevant activities of PRPL in accordance with the criteria given under Ind AS 111, ‘Joint Arrangements; and Based on the evaluation of the terms of the Investment Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards. Agreement and Service Agreement, the Company and JIPL are assessed to have joint control over the relevant activities of PRPL and consequently, PRPL ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company. Considering the complexities involved and significant management judgement in assessing control over relevant activities of PRPL, this transaction has been considered as a key audit matter for the current year audit. Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter (b) Recognition of contract revenue, margin and contract costs (Refer note 23 to the standalone financial statements) The Companys revenue primarily arises from construction contracts which, by its nature, is complex given the significant judgements involved in the assessment of identification and satisfaction of performance obligations. Our audit procedures to address this key audit matter included, but were not limited to the following: The Company recognizes contract revenue on the basis of stage of completion determined based on the proportion of contract costs incurred till balance sheet date, to the total estimated costs of the contract at completion. The recognition of contract revenue and the resultant profit/ loss therefore rely on estimates in relation to forecasted revenue and contract costs. These contract estimates are reviewed by the management on a periodic basis. In doing so, the management is required to exercise significant judgement in its assessment of the transaction price which may also include variable consideration pertaining to additional claims raised by the Company. The management is also required to exercise judgement to assess the completeness and accuracy of forecasted costs to complete. Obtained an understanding of the Companys revenue recognition processes and evaluated the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policy for revenue recognition in accordance with Ind AS 115 – Revenue from contracts with customers; Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key internal financial controls including those related to estimation of forecasted contract revenue and contracts costs; For a sample of contracts, performed the following procedures: - inspected the underlying documents such as customer contract/ agreement and variation orders, if any, for the significant contract terms and conditions; Changes in these estimates as contracts progress can result in material adjustments to revenue and margins. Considering high estimation uncertainty, complexities involved and material impact on the financial statement, this area has been considered a key audit matter in the current year audit. - evaluated the identification of performance obligations as per the contract; - obtained an understanding of and evaluated the reasonableness of the assumptions applied in determining the forecasted revenue and cost to complete; - tested the existence and valuation of variable consideration with respect to the contractual terms and conditions and inspected the related correspondence with customers; - reviewed the legal and contracting experts note and/ or legal opinion from independent legal counsel obtained by the management, if any; - Tested the forecasted cost by obtaining executed purchase orders/ agreements/ relevant documents and evaluated the reasonableness of management judgements/ estimates; and - For cost incurred to date, tested samples by verifying underlying supporting documents; - Performing analytical procedures including project profitability analysis for reasonableness of revenue recognized; and Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures related to contract revenue and costs in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards. (c) Uncertainties relating to recoverability of unbilled work-in-progress (contract assets), current trade receivables and non-current trade receivables (Refer Note 34 of the standalone financial statements) The Company, as at 31 March 2024, has unbilled work- in-progress (contract assets), current trade receivables and non-current trade receivables amounting to Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: 528.81 crore, 245.54 crore and 57.52 crore, respectively, which represent various receivables in respect of closed/ substantially closed/ suspended/ terminated projects. The Company is at various stages of negotiations/ discussions / arbitration/ litigation with the customers in respect of the aforementioned receivables. Obtained an understanding of the management process and evaluated the design and tested the effectiveness of key internal financial controls for assessing the recoverability of unbilled work-in-progress (contract assets) and trade receivables. Assessed the reasonability of judgements exercised and estimates made by management with respect to the recoverability of these receivables and validated them with corroborating evidence; Verified contractual arrangements to support managements position on the tenability and recoverability of these receivables; Obtained an understanding of the current period developments for respective receivables pending at various stages of negotiations/ discussions/ arbitration/ litigation and corroborated the updates with relevant underlying documents. Management, based on contractual tenability, progress of the negotiations/ discussions/ arbitration/ litigation and relying on the legal opinion obtained from independent legal counsel in certain cases, has determined that no provision is required to be recognised for the aforementioned receivables. Considering the materiality of the amounts involved, uncertainty associated with the outcome of the negotiations/ discussions/ arbitration/ litigation and significance of management judgement involved in assessing the recoverability, this was considered to be a key audit matter in the audit of the standalone financial statements. Reviewed the legal and contractual experts note and/ or legal opinion from independent legal counsel obtained by the management with respect to certain contentious matters; and Further, the aforementioned matter as fully explained in Note 34 to the standalone financial statements is also considered fundamental to the users understanding of the standalone financial statements. Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

7. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board Report, Report on Corporate Governance and Management Discussion and Analysis Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Board Report, Report on Corporate Governance and Management Discussion and Analysis Report are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Board Report, Report on Corporate Governance and Management Discussion and Analysis Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

8. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

9. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation; and

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements of the Company and its joint operations or the business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of financial statements of the Company. For the joint operations included in the financial statements, which have been audited by the other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

13. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

14. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

15. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

16. We did not audit the financial statements of eight (8) joint operations included in the standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial statements reflects Companys share of total assets of 152.61 crore as at 31 March 2024, and the Companys share of total revenues of 475.19 crore, total net profit after tax of 7.40 crore, total comprehensive income of 7.40 crore, and cash outflows (net) of 0.20 crore respectively for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements. These financial statements have been audited by the other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the management, and our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these joint operations, and our report in terms of sub-section (3) of section 143 of the Act in so far as it relates to the aforesaid joint operations, is based solely on the report of such other auditors.

Further, of these joint operations, the financial statements of five (5) joint operations have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including accounting standards issued by the ICAI. The Companys management has converted the financial statements of such joint operations in accordance with Ind AS. We have audited these conversion adjustments made by the Companys management. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of such joint operations, is based on the report of other auditors and the conversion adjustments prepared by the management of the Company and audited by us.

Our opinion above on the standalone financial statements, and our report on other legal and regulatory requirements below, are not modified in respect of the above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done by and the reports of the other auditors.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, and on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors as referred to in paragraph 16 above, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

18. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure II a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

19. Further to our comments in Annexure II, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, and on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors as referred to in paragraph 16 above, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section and except for the matters stated in paragraph 19(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended.

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) The matters described in paragraph 3 under the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

g) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 3 of the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, paragraph 19(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 19(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure III wherein we have expressed a modified opinion; and

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors as referred to in paragraph 16 above:

i. The Company, as detailed in notes 6.1, 32, 33 and 34 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024;

ii. The Company, as detailed in notes 20.1 and 20.2 to the standalone financial statements, has made provision as at 31 March 2024, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 44 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person or entity, including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in note 45 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under subclauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024.

vi. As stated in note 46 to the standalone financial statements and based on our examination which included test checks, except for instance mentioned below, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, other than the consequential impact of the exception given below:

Nature of exception noted Details of exception Instances of accounting software for maintaining books of account for which the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. The audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes, used for maintenance of all records by the Company.

Annexure I

List of joint operations included in the standalone financial statements

EFT>Sr. No. Name of the entity 1. Kumagai – Skanska – HCC - Itochu Group 2. HCC - L&T Purulia Joint Venture 3. Alpine - Samsung - HCC Joint Venture 4. Alpine - HCC Joint Venture 5. HCC - Samsung Joint Venture CC 34 6. Nathpa Jhakri Joint Venture 7. HCC - HDC Joint Venture 8. HCC - VCCL Joint Venture

Annexure II to the Independent AudItors report

Annexure II referred to in paragraph 18 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Hindustan Construction Company Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of 3 years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in Note 3A to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has adopted cost model for its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) The Company has provided loans or guarantees to Subsidiaries during the year as per details given below:

( crore) Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount provided/ granted during the year: - Subsidiaries - - 25.19 - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases (excluding opening balances): - Subsidiaries - - 25.06 - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - - -

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated but the principal and payment of interest are currently not due for repayment since these have been renewed as stated in clause 3(e) below.

(d) There is no amount which is overdue for more than 90 days in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to such companies, firms, LLPs or other parties.

(e) The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans which had fallen due during the year and such loans or advances in the nature of loans were renewed/ extended during the year. The details of the same has been given below: ( crore)

Name of the party Total loan amount granted during the year* Aggregate amount of existing loans renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans Nature of extension (i.e., renewed/ extended/ fresh loan provided) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year HCC Infrastructure Company Limited Nil 1,292.21 Renewal - Maan Township Developers Limited Nil 19.12 Renewal - HRL Township Developers Limited Nil 0.41 Renewal - Highbar Technologies Limited Nil 2.39 Renewal - HCC Mauritius Enterprises Limited 3.79 135.55 Renewal 3,576.52% HCC Mauritius Investment Limited 21.40 43.32 Renewal 202.43% * Excludes existing loan renewed during the year.

(f) The Company has not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loan, which is repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 of the Act. As the Company is engaged in providing infrastructural facilities as specified in Schedule VI of the Act, provisions of section 186 except sub-section (1) of the Act are not applicable to the Company. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 186 of the Act in respect of investments, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections_73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of the products of the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities, though provident fund and income-tax have not generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities and there have been significant delays in a large number of cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

( crore)

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount Amount paid under Protest Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 15.54 15.54 AY 2008-09 to AY 2010 -11 High Court The Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 32.07 - AY 2015-16 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 80.04 2.45 AY 2010-11, AY 2016-17 and AY 2022-23 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Entry Tax 0.43 0.01 FY 2011-12 and FY 2017-18 Assessment Officer upto Commissioner Level 6.02 1.59 Multiple years from FY 2003-04 to FY 2017-18 Appellate Tax Tribunal Central Sales Tax 11.63 - FY 2004-05, FY 2010-11 and FY 2017-18 Assessment Officer upto Commissioner Level The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 67.75 0.04 Multiple years from FY 2004-05 to FY 2016-17 Appellate Tax Tribunal Value Added Tax 43.65 2.56 Multiple years from FY 2004-05 to FY 2017-18 Assessment Officer upto Commissioner Level 3.84 - FY 2012-13 High Court 2.42 - FY 2017-18 Commercial Taxes Tribunal Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 116.96 1.09 FY 2017-18 and FY 2019-20 High Court GST 80.60 4.05 Multiple years from FY 2017- 18 to FY 2020-21 Assessment Officer upto Commissioner Level Assessment Officer upto 0.11 0.01 Multiple years from 2013-14 to FY 2017-18 Commissioner Level The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 28.71 1.07 Multiple years from FY 2008-09 to FY 2017-18 CESTAT 44.18 - FY 2011-12 and 2012-2013 Supreme Court

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or inancial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of term loans during the year and there has been no utilisation during the current year of the term loans obtained by the Company during any previous years. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any funds on short term basis during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, except for the following: ( crore)

Nature of fund taken Name of lender Amount involved Name of the subsidiary, joint venture, associate Relation Nature of transaction for which funds were utilised Inter-Corporate Deposit Steiner India Limited 3.79 HCC Mauritius Enterprises Limited Subsidiary Repayment of term loan from bank Inter-Corporate Deposit Steiner India Limited 21.40 HCC Mauritius Investments Limited Subsidiary Repayment of term loan from bank

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business as required under the provisions of section 138 of the Act.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. Further, based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information in the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has met the criteria as specified under sub-section (1) of section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, however, in the absence of average net profits in the immediately three preceding years, there is no requirement for the Company to spend any amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013 Shashi Tadwalkar Partner Membership No.: 101797 UDIN: 24101797BKCPCS1042 Place: Mumbai Date: 24 May 2024

Annexure III to the Independent AudItors report

Annexure III to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Hindustan Construction Company Limited, on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Hindustan Construction Company Limited (‘the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financia controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified opinion

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified in the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements as at 31 March 2024:

a) The Companys internal financial control system towards estimating the carrying value of its investment in subsidiary company, as explained in Note 33 to the standalone financial statements were not operating effectively which could potentially lead material misstatement in the carrying values of investments and dues recoverable from such subsidiary and its consequential impact on the earnings, other equity and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements.

b) The Companys internal financial controls system with respect to assessing the recoverability of deferred tax assets, as explained in Note 9.1 to the standalone financial statements, as per Ind AS 12 ‘Income Taxes were not operating effectively, which could potentially lead to a material misstatement in the carrying value of deferred tax assets and its consequential impact on the earnings, other equity and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements.

9. A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

10. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements as at 31 March 2024, based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI, and except for the possible effects of the material weaknesses described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024.

11. We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, and these material weaknesses have affected our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company, and we have issued a qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.