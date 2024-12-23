|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith Board Meeting intimation letter. Please find attached herewith Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith Board Meeting intimation letter Please find attached herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please find attached herewith intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2018 for allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of ESOPs. Please find attached herewith outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) Please find attached herewith the intimation letter regarding the book closure for 98th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith letter regarding Board Meeting Intimation under Regulations 29 and 50 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Please find attached herewith the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Apr 2024
|18 Apr 2024
|Please find attached herewith intimation letter under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding change in Chief Financial Officer of the Company
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached the Board Meeting Intimation Letter Please find attached herewith the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Please find attached herewith the Board Meeting outcome letter. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024) Please find attached herewith the copy of revised outcome as required through an e-mail dated February 09, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
The divestment enables Steiner Development AG (SDAG), a subsidiary of SAG, to operate independently under m3 Immobilier and plan for a Swiss IPO.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.