Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith Board Meeting intimation letter. Please find attached herewith Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith Board Meeting intimation letter Please find attached herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please find attached herewith intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2018 for allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of ESOPs. Please find attached herewith outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) Please find attached herewith the intimation letter regarding the book closure for 98th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith letter regarding Board Meeting Intimation under Regulations 29 and 50 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Please find attached herewith the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Please find attached herewith intimation letter under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding change in Chief Financial Officer of the Company

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024