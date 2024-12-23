iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd Board Meeting

Hind.Construct. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith Board Meeting intimation letter. Please find attached herewith Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith Board Meeting intimation letter Please find attached herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please find attached herewith intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2018 for allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of ESOPs. Please find attached herewith outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) Please find attached herewith the intimation letter regarding the book closure for 98th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith letter regarding Board Meeting Intimation under Regulations 29 and 50 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Please find attached herewith the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting18 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
Please find attached herewith intimation letter under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding change in Chief Financial Officer of the Company
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached the Board Meeting Intimation Letter Please find attached herewith the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Please find attached herewith the Board Meeting outcome letter. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024) Please find attached herewith the copy of revised outcome as required through an e-mail dated February 09, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

HCC Sells Stake in Steiner AG to m3 Immobilier

HCC Sells Stake in Steiner AG to m3 Immobilier

23 Dec 2024

The divestment enables Steiner Development AG (SDAG), a subsidiary of SAG, to operate independently under m3 Immobilier and plan for a Swiss IPO.

