Hindustan Construction Company Ltd Summary

Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC) is a spearheading force in engineering construction, both in India and the rest of the world. Seth Walchand Hirachand founded the Company and it was incorporated on January 27, 1926. Presently, the Company is engaged in engineering and construction of large infrastructure projects. The Companys core business primarily comprises Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for large projects across sectors like Power (Hydro, Nuclear, Thermal), Transportation(Roads, Bridges, Metros, Ports), Water (Irrigation and Water Supply) and Industrial projects.Walchand Tandur Cement Company Ltd., Hyderabad became a subsidiary of the Company with effect from 11th October of the year 1967. The Ganga Bridge Construction Co. Ltd became subsidiary of the company in 30th March of the year 1976. During the year 1986, HCC entered into foreign consultancy agreements with Pullman Power Products International Corporation, U.S.A and Interform, Sweden for its Trombay chimney works. The Company renewed the technical collaboration agreement with Taisei Corporation of Japan in the year 1987 for execution of the underground tunnel work for Metro railway project in Calcutta. It entered into a foreign consultancy agreement with Geoconsult of Austria for the Companys tender for construction of tunnel between Sewri and Futka Tank in Mumbai for BMC and with Bureau BBR International Ltd., Zurich in Switzerland, for the companys tender for superstructure design and construction of Godavari Bridge III in AP. The Company entered into a joint venture with M/s. Impregilo-Italy in the year 1991 and submitted tender bid for Nathpa Thakri hydel project in Himachal Pradesh. At the same time, the contract for road construction works in the State of Malavi was terminated. The Company signed a joint venture with Alfred McAlpine International Ltd., U.K. in the year 1994. During the year 1997, The Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with M/s. Bechtel Water Technology U.K., M/s. Hyundai Engineering & Construction group, Korea, Sam Sung Corporation, Seoul, Korea and M/s. PATI SDN BHD, Malaysia for participating in Water Supply Projects, Bridge Highway and Hydro-Electric Projects respectively. During the year 1999, the company made numerous joint ventures for its differentiated works. In the year 2000, HCC floated an information technology subsidiary, under the name of NCC Infotech Ltd. The Company bagged a contract from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd., New Delhi in the year 2001 for the construction of Delhi Metro Rail Corridor, Package MC-1A. After a year, in 2003, HCC secured Rs.912.3 million contract from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd for construction of 4 laning of Satara-Kolhapur Maharashtra. During the year 2004, HCC got Rs 843 crore order for lifting water from Godavari River using a single pipeline to fill the tanks at Bhimghanpur, Ramappa, Salivagu, Nagaram, Dharmasagar and Ghanpur railway station in Andhra Pradesh, bagged an order from the National Highways Authority of India to execute a project involving four-laning of a 77 km stretch of highway in the Chandikhole-Paradip section in Orissa and also awarded an order of Rs 121 crore for the supply of spiral welded pipes to PSL Ltd. to carry out the Godavari Lift Irrigation Scheme project for Government of Andhra Pradesh. The Company secured its first BOT Project in the year 2005; it was worth of Rs 302 million from the office of an Executive Engineer, Integrated Unit of PWD. In 2005, HCC awarded 2 contracts of the Lucknow-Muzaffarpur National Highway project. The contracts are jointly valued at Rs. 410.40 crore and awarded by the National Highway Authority of India. As at September 2006, HCC bagged two prestigious Hydel project contracts from NHPC worth Rs.794crores. It has bagged the Chutak Hydroelectric Project for Rs. 410.54 crores and Nimo Bazgo Hydel project for Rs.383.90 crores both in Jammu and Kashmir. The Company received Golden Peacock National Quality Award for the Year 2006 in the category for Private Large Service by IOD (Institute of Directors) in association with World Environment Foundation (WEF) and also Golden Peacock Award for Occupational Health & Safety - 2007 from IOD in association with WEF. During December of the year 2007, HCC received a prestigious contract worth Rs. 297.51 crore in a joint venture with Alpine Mayreder, Austria from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). HCC incorporated a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) company in January of the year 2008 that is HCC Singapore Enterprises Pte, as a wholly owned subsidiary of the company for promoting its business and also the business of group companies. Further its wholly owned Subsidiary; HCC Real Estate has also incorporated a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) company that is Charosa Wineries for undertaking wine business. In May of the year 2008, HCC joined 18 other companies in an unprecedented statement to the Group of Eight countries, urging heads of state and government to take action on the emerging global crisis in water and sanitation. During July of the year 2008, HCC bagged the prestigious order from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to construct the 4.4 km elevated highway at Badarpur on National Highway 2 (Mathura Road) near Delhi on BOT basis. Company formed a separate wholly owned subsidiary i.e. HCC Infrastructure Ltd in FY 2007-08 to develop infrastructure projects in areas such as transport, power, water, urban infrastructure projects on private public partnership basis. In March 2010, the Company acquired controlling stake i.e. 66% equity stake in Karl Steiner AG, Switzerland (KSAG), the second largest services contractor in Swiss Real Estate market.During the year 2018-19, Charosa Wineries ceased to be a subsidiary of company w.e.f. February 08, 2019. The 330 MW Kishanganga hydro-electric project (HEP) in J&K and the 110 MW Pare HEP in Arunachal Pradesh were commissioned during 2019.The Company commissioned the TBM for tunnel boring of its Head Race Tunnel (HRT) at Vishnugad Pipalkoti HEP, during 2020.During the year 2022, pursuant to the Securities Purchase Agreement entered between Xander Investment Holding XXVI Limited and the Company along with certain group entities, Xanders shareholding (14.55%) in HCC Concessions Limited (HCON), subsidiary of the Company, has been bought back by HCON. Consequent to the buy back, effective 20 August 2021, HCON (including its subsidiaries i.e. Narmada Bridge Tollways Limited, Badarpur Faridabad Tollways Limited, Baharampore-Farakka Highways Limited, Raiganj-Dalkhola Highways Limited) has ceased to be joint ventures and became subsidiaries of the Company.The Company completed the sale of Baharampore-Farakka Highways Limited (BFHL) to Cube Highways and Infrastructure V Pte Ltd on March 28, 2023. In 2024, the 118 MW Nikachhu Hydro Power Project in Bhutan has been completed effective from 9 March, 2024. The final milestone of wet commissioning of turbines was achieved on 14 December, 2023, which began commercial operation of Unit-II from 25 January 2024 and Unit-I from 8 February 2024, respectively. The Numaligarh Jorhat Road Project (NJRP) in Assam accomplished the 4th milestone of 100% physical completion of the 39.72 km Numaligarh Jorhat Section of the project on February 29, 2024. The Sawalkote Road Tunnel was inaugurated on August 27, 2023. Parwan Dam in Rajasthanwas completed. The Rajasthan Atomic Power Project Units 7 & 8 also got completed. The Company divested its entire equity shareholding in HCC Real Estate Ltd (HREL), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, in March 2024. Accordingly, HREL and its subsidiaries - Nashik Township Developers Ltd, Powai Real Estate Developers Ltd, HCC Aviation Ltd, and HCC Realty Ltd have ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company.