iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd AGM

34.22
(6.77%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Hind.Construct. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM17 Sep 202410 Aug 2024
Convening of the 98 Annual General Meeting (the AGM) of the Company on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. Please find attached herewith Voting Results of the 98th Annual General Meeting. Please find attached herewith proceedings of 98th Annual General Meeting Please find attached herewith intimation letter under Regulation 30 and 51 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 with respect to Issue of Securities. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/09/2024)

Hind.Construct.: Related News

HCC Sells Stake in Steiner AG to m3 Immobilier

HCC Sells Stake in Steiner AG to m3 Immobilier

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2024|11:22 PM

The divestment enables Steiner Development AG (SDAG), a subsidiary of SAG, to operate independently under m3 Immobilier and plan for a Swiss IPO.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Construction Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.