HCC JV Wins ₹901 Crore Contract for Tunnel 28 Construction on Tupul Imphal Railway Line

HCC Ltd said on Friday that its joint venture entity has secured an infrastructure contract valued at ₹901 crore from the Northeast Frontier Railway. The order has been awarded to the HCC VCCL joint venture in which HCC holds a 65% stake.

The contract involves the construction of Tunnel 28 on the Tupul Imphal new broad gauge railway line in the Northeast region. As part of the scope of work, the joint venture will construct a main tunnel measuring around 3.5 kilometres in length. The project also includes design engineering and commissioning services related to the tunnel works.

The scope covers design and proof checking of a broad gauge ballast less track system followed by supply installation testing and commissioning of all related railway systems and structures. The contract further includes the design supply installation and commissioning of tunnel ventilation systems.

It also involves execution of complete electro mechanical works required for railway operations. Construction of approach roads and other ancillary works needed to integrate the tunnel with surrounding infrastructure are also part of the project scope.

Separately HCC is currently in the process of raising ₹1,000 crore through a rights issue which is nearing its closing date. The company plans to issue 79.99 crore equity shares at a price of ₹12.5 per share to mobilise the funds.

As of 1 PM on Friday the rights issue had received bids for 71.84 crore shares indicating strong investor participation. With bidding set to close on Monday December 22 the rights issue is close to full subscription. The fund raise is expected to support the company’s balance sheet and ongoing project execution.

