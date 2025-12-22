iifl-logo

Bondada Engineering secures ₹945 Crore order; stock spurts ~5%

22 Dec 2025 , 02:13 PM

Bondada Engineering shares jumped as much as 5% in Monday intraday session after the company announced securing a new order worth ₹945.10 Crore.

At around 12.54 PM, Bondada Engineering was trading 4.06% higher at ₹371.90, against the previous close of ₹357.40 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹378, and ₹356, respectively.

As per the company’s disclosure, NLC India has awarded this order to the company, on behalf of NLC India Renewables. The aggregate value of this order is about one-fifth of the company’s market capitalisation.

The scope of this new order includes balance of system works for setting up a 810 mega watt solar power project at RVUNL Solar Park situated in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The contract is received under Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) with operations and maintenance services contract for a period of 3 years.

The company further informed that the scope of work includes design, site development, manufacture, engineering, inspection at supplier’s works, supply, insurance, transport, etc of the total capacity of 810 MW solar power project. The order scope also includes evacuation system upto the delivery point.

The company has fixed a timeline of 15 months for execution of this project. 

With the receipt of this order, Bondada Engineering has total EPC contracts in hand worth 3 Giga Watt (GW).

