Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited (formerly known as GMR Infrastructure Limited) (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of matter

4. We draw attention to note 48 to the Standalone Financial Statements which describes that the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024 were earlier approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 29 May 2024 and on which we expressed an unqualified opinion vide our audit report dated 29 May 2024.

Pursuant to a scheme of amalgamation (the Scheme) of GMR Airports Limited with GMR Infra Developers Limited (GIDL) followed by merger of GIDL with the Company approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal vide its order dated June 11, 2024, all the assets, liabilities, reserves and surplus of the transferor companies have been transferred to and vested in the Company. Consequently, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements have been revised by the Company to give accounting effect to the said Scheme prior to placing of these financial statements in the Annual General Meeting for adoption by the shareholders of the Company. Further, the aforesaid merger has been given accounting effect from the beginning of the preceding period in accordance with the requirements of Appendix C of Ind AS 103.

Our procedures on subsequent events for the period from 30 May 2024 to 13 August 2024 are restricted solely to audit the adjustments made by the management to give accounting effect to the said Scheme in the standalone financial statements as described above. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

6. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Fair value measurement of investments in equity and preference shares of subsidiaries (refer note 2.2(n) for the material accounting policy information and note 6 for disclosures of the accompanying standalone financial statements) As at 31 March 2024, the Company has investments in unquoted equity shares and preference shares of its subsidiaries amounting to Rs 74,065.06 crore which are carried at fair value as at the reporting date as per Ind AS 109 - Financial Instruments. The fair value of such unquoted investments is determined by applying valuation techniques which has been performed by independent valuation experts, applying applicable valuation methodologies. Our audit procedures to assess the reasonableness of fair valuation of investments included, but were not limited to the following: The determination of fair values involves significant management assumptions, judgements and estimates which include unobservable inputs and judgments with respect to estimation of passenger traffic, air traffic movement and tariff rates, future outcomes of ongoing litigations as detailed in note 6(2) of the accompanying standalone financial statements in the respective future cash flows of the investee companies along with the respective discounting rates. • Obtained an understanding of managements processes and controls for determining the fair value of investments and tested the design and operating effectiveness of such controls; The valuation of these investments was considered to be the area which required significant auditor attention and was of most significance in the audit of standalone financial statements due to the materiality of these investments to the standalone financial statements and complexities and subjectivity involved in the estimates, underlying key assumptions used in the valuation models for these investments and the uncertainties on future outcomes of ongoing litigations. Hence, we have determined this as a key audit matter for current year audit. • Evaluated the Companys valuation methodology in determining the fair value of the investment. While making such assessment, we have also assessed the professional competence, objectivity and capabilities of the valuation expert engaged by the management; In addition to above, following disclosures made in the accompanying standalone financial statements have been considered as fundamental to the users understanding of such standalone financial statements: • Carried out assessment of forecasts of future cash flows prepared by the management which involved evaluating the appropriateness of assumptions and estimates used in such forecasts including in relation to passenger and air traffic movement, tariff rates and other economic and financial data; Note 6(2) of the accompanying Statement relating to the carrying value of investments in Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), which includes the impact of uncertainties relating to the Monthly annual fees claims and other tariff related matters pertaining to DIAL and tariff related matters pertaining to GHIAL on the carrying value of aforesaid investment. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. • Discussed the significant ongoing litigations (as detailed in note 6(2)) in the investee companies which had a material impact to ascertain the appropriateness of the outcome considered in the respective valuation models; • Engaged auditors valuation experts to ascertain the appropriateness of the valuation methodology including the allocation made to different investments and concluded on the appropriateness of fair value; • Ensured the appropriateness of the carrying value of these investments in the standalone financial statements and the gain or loss recognised in the standalone financial statements as a result of such fair valuation; • Obtained appropriate management representations with respect to the underlying valuation report. • Assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of related disclosures in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards. 2. Accounting for Business combination - composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement among GMR Airports Limited (GAL), GMR Infra Development Limited (GIDL) and the Company (refer note 2.2(u) for the accounting policy and note 48 for disclosures of the accompanying standalone financial statements) Subsequent to year end, the composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement (the Scheme) amongst GAL, GIDL and GIL as under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Scheme") was approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh bench (the Tribunal) vide its order dated 11 June 2024 (formal order received on 02 July 2024). Such NCLT order was filed with the Registrar of Companies by GAL, GIDL and GIL on 25 July 2024 thereby making the Scheme effective from such date. Our audit procedures to assess the appropriateness of the accounting treatment of the business combination, included, but were not limited to the following: Pursuant to the NCLT order, GAL and GIDL have been merged with the Company and all the assets, liabilities, reserves and surplus of the transferor companies have been transferred to and vested in the Company. Considering, the transaction is a common control business combination, these Standalone Financial Statements have been prepared by giving effect to the Scheme in accordance with Appendix C of Ind AS 103 by restating the financial statements from the earliest period presented consequent to receipt of approval to the Scheme from NCLT, as further disclosed in Note 48. • Obtained and read the Scheme and final order passed by the NCLT and submitted with the ROC to understand its key terms and conditions. The determination of appropriateness of the accounting treatment and the complexities with respect to the control assessment and implementation of the terms of the approved Scheme required significant auditor attention. Accordingly, this matter is identified as a key audit matter for the current year audit. • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls relevant for recording the impact of the Scheme and related disclosures. Further, owing to the significant and pervasive impact of the merger on the accompanying standalone financial statements as disclosed in Note 48, the matter is also considered fundamental to the understanding of the users of the accompanying standalone financial statements. • Assessed the appropriateness of accounting policy of business combination of entities under common control by comparing with applicable accounting standard and that approved in the Scheme which involved assessment of control pre and post-merger. • Tested the managements computation for arriving at the value of fully paid-up equity shares to be issued and treatment of reserves as per the Scheme; • Tested the managements computation of the amount determined to be recorded in the amalgamation adjustment reserve; and • Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made with respect to the accounting of the transaction under the Scheme in note 48 to the accompanying standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

7. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

8. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

9. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

14. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

15. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other matter

16. In accordance with the Scheme referred to in Note 48 to the standalone financial statements, the figures for the year ended 31 March 2023 have been restated to include the audited financial information of GAL and GIDL which reflect total assets of Rs 60,238.92 crore as at 31 March 2023, total revenue (including other income) of Rs 683.04 crore, total net loss after tax of Rs 421.60 crore, total comprehensive income of Rs 21,666.88 crore and net cash outflow of Rs 119.09 crore for the year ended 31 March 2023. The said audited financial information of GAL and GIDL have been audited by other auditors, whose reports have been furnished to us and have been relied upon by us. We have audited the adjustments made by the management consequent to the merger of GAL and GIDL with the Company to arrive at restated figures for the year ended 31 March 2023.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

18. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure I a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

19. Further to our comments in Annexure I, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in paragraph 19(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) The matter described in paragraph 4 of Emphasis of Matter and Sr. No. 1 of Key Audit Matters section in paragraph 6 above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

g) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 19(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 19(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure II wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company, as detailed in note 37(I) to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 44(vi) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person or entity, including foreign entities (the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in note 44(v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024.

vi. As stated in note 47 of the standalone financial statements and based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same have been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software, except for the instances mentioned below:

1) audit trail feature at the database level to log any direct data changes are retained only for 7 days for accounting software, SAP ERP, used for maintenance of all accounting records by the Company.

2) the audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software Microsoft Dynamics Navision and LS Retail used for maintenance of all accounting records for duty free business at Goa terminal.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of accounting software where such feature is enabled

Annexure I referred to in paragraph 18 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited (formerly known as GMR Infrastructure Limited) on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right- of-use assets under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment, capital work- in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in Note 3 to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has adopted cost model for its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records.

(b) As disclosed in Note 44(xiii) to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 crore, by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during the year. Pursuant to the terms of the sanction letters, the Company is not required to file any quarterly return or statement with such banks or financial institutions.

(iii) The Company has not provided any advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships during the year. Further, the Company has made investments in, provided guarantee, security and granted (secured/unsecured) loans to companies during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided loans, guarantees and security to Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Associates/Others during the year as per details given below:

(Rs in Crore)

Particulars Guarantees Security for loans availed Loans Aggregate amount provided/granted during the year:* - Subsidiaries 297.07 5,935.00 271.53 - Joint Ventures - - - - Associates - - - - Others - - 935.73 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date;* - Subsidiaries 862.81 3,132.16 326.72 - Joint Ventures - - - - Associates - - - - Others 2,323.64 - 2,096.97

* This includes Loans, guarantees and securities provided by GMR Airports Limited (erstwhile GAL) (now merged into GIL) of Rs 225.00 Crore, Nil and Rs 5,840.00 crore respectively during the year ended 31 March 2024 and outstanding balance of Loans, guarantees and securities of Rs 571.00 Crore, Rs 862.81 Crore and Rs 3,037.16 Crore respectively as on 31 March 2024. However, erstwhile GAL was a Non-Banking Finance Company as on the balance sheet date, and its principal business was to give loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order was not applicable on erstwhile GAL.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. Further, the Company has not provided any advances in the nature of loans during the year.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments/receipts of principal and interest are regular, except for the following instances.

Name of the Entity Amount due (Rs in crore) Due date Extent of delay (in days) Remarks (if any) GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited 0.42 April 30, 2023 39 Interest on loan 2.42 April 30, 2023 89 Interest on loan 2.94 May 31, 2023 58 Interest on loan 2.84 June 30, 2023 36 Interest on loan 2.94 July 31, 2023 05 Interest on loan GMR Corporate Services Limited (formerly GMR Aerostructure Services Limited) 20.61 April 30, 2023 36 Interest on loan 38.00 April 30, 2023 30 Principal 38.00 April 30, 2023 32 Principal 16.39 April 30, 2023 36 Principal 5.11 April 30, 2023 38 Principal

Further, the Company does not have any outstanding advances in the nature of loans at the beginning of the current year nor has granted any advances in the nature of loans during the year.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans granted to such companies, firms, LLPs or other parties. Further, the Company has not provided any advances in the nature of loans during the year.

(e) The Company has granted loans which had fallen due during the year and such loans were extended during the year. The details of the same has been given below:

Name of the party Total loan amount granted during the year (Rs in crore)* Aggregate amount of overdues of existing loans renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans (Rs in Crore) Nature of extension (i.e., renewed/ extended/fresh loan provided) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year GMR Corporate Affairs Limited 1,207.26 1.61 Extension 0.16%

* This includes Loans granted by erstwhile GAL, however erstwhile GAL was a Non-Banking Finance Company as on balance sheet date, and its principal business was to give loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order was not applicable on erstwhile GAL.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans and investments made and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/ services / business activities. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, though there have been slight delays in a few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount Rs in Crore) Amount paid under Protest Rs in Crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 188.38 Assessment year 2008-09 and 2010- 11 to 2013-14 High court in Bengaluru, Karnataka Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 183.20 46.34 Assessment year 2014-15 to 2018- 19, 2020-21, 2021- 22 and 2023-24 Commissioner of Income tax (A), Bengaluru The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 4.19 - April 2014 to July 2017 The Commissioner

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings to any lender or in the payment of interest thereon, except delay in repayment of interest amounting to Rs 95.59 crore to Kuwait Investment Authority in relation to Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds for a period ranging from 171 to 901 days which has been waived subsequent to the year end.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, except for the following:

Nature of fund taken Name of lender Amount involved Rs in Crore) Name of the subsidiary, joint venture, associate Relation Nature of transaction for which funds were utilised Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds Aeroports de Paris 4.94 Raxa Security Services Limited Subsidiary Repayment / prepayment of existing bank debts 22.13 GMR Highways Limited Fellow Subsidiary 239.75 GMR Generation Assets Limited Fellow Subsidiary 175.58 GMR Corporate Affairs Limited Subsidiary 65.27 GMR Energy Trading Limited Fellow Subsidiary 38.81 GMR SEZ & Port Holdings Limited Fellow Subsidiary

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub- section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business as required under the provisions of section 138 of the Act.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment

Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has only one CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial years amounting to Rs 524.16 crore and Rs 734.00 crore respectively.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information in the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has met the criteria as specified under sub-section (1) of section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, however, in the absence of average net profits in the immediately three preceding years, there is no requirement for the Company to spend any amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure II to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of GMR Airports

Infrastructure Limited (formerly known as GMR Infrastructure Limited) on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited (formerly known as GMR Infrastructure Limited) (the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.