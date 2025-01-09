28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited (formerly GMR Infrastructure Limited) (the Company) will be held on Monday, September 16, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing to transact the business as set out in the Notice of the 28th AGM. A copy of the Notice is enclosed. Proceedings of the 28th Annual General Meeting of GMR Airports Limited (formerly GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2024)