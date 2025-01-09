|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. ii. Raising funds up to Rs. 1500 Crore in one or more tranche(s) through issue of Non-Convertible Debentures. Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 30 33 and 50 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited (formerly GMR Infrastructure Limited) (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the following: i. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. ii. Enabling Resolution for raising of funds up to ? 5000 /- Crore in one or more tranche(s) through issue of securities including a Qualified Institutions Placement and/or Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds and/or any other securities and recommending the same to shareholders of the Company for approval subject to other regulatory and/or statutory approvals as applicable. Disclosure under Regulation 30 under LODR Change in Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024 Annual Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the period ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)
