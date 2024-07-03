Summary

Anant Raj Limited is the leading and most prominent Real Estate Developers in Delhi, NCR. The Company was formerly incorporated in the name of Arrant Raj Industries Limited on July, 1985. Thereafter, the Company changed its name from Arrant Raj Industries Limited to Anant Raj Limited in December, 2012. The Company is primarily engaged in Construction and Development of Residential Townships, Commercial, Hospitality/ Serviced Apartments, Affordable Housing, Data Centres/IT Parks, Group Housing Projects, Malls and Office Complexes in North Capital Region. The Company manufactures ceramic wall and floor tiles in plain, colour and decorative types. The manufacturing facilities are located at Rewari in Haryana. In year 1989, the company commenced design, manufacture and sales of ceramic tiles under the brand name Romano.In the year 1997, the company expanded the production capacity from 3500 to 8000 sq mtr per day by adding imported equipment. During the year 2002-03, the company increased the production capacity of Ceramic Tiles by 12000 MT to 36000 MT and they further increased the capacity by 27000 MT during the year 2005-06. Thus the total production capacity has increased to 63000 MT.In the year 2005, the company entered into the new emerging business opportunities in real estate development. In the order to achieve forward integration of ceramic tiles business and economies of scale in their operation enhance shareholders value, the company decided to consolidate their const

