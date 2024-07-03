SectorRealty
Open₹879.1
Prev. Close₹879.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,352.71
Day's High₹880.25
Day's Low₹851.5
52 Week's High₹892.9
52 Week's Low₹281
Book Value₹102.37
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29,334.23
P/E174.98
EPS5.02
Divi. Yield0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
68.38
64.82
59.02
59.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,336
2,696.53
2,552.41
2,409.14
Net Worth
3,404.38
2,761.35
2,611.43
2,468.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
353.07
256.48
408.35
439.64
yoy growth (%)
37.66
-37.19
-7.11
2.4
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-12
-11.3
-10.67
-17.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
69.33
30.3
40.38
60.92
Depreciation
-14.55
-15.1
-15.94
-18.96
Tax paid
-13.44
-10.19
-13.05
-18.06
Working capital
-288.24
264.76
-349.43
403.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.66
-37.19
-7.11
2.4
Op profit growth
10.26
-11.59
-40.41
-20.14
EBIT growth
64.73
7.78
-45.88
-22.32
Net profit growth
177.84
-26.4
-36.24
-28.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,483.3
956.94
461.86
249.66
276.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,483.3
956.94
461.86
249.66
276.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
37.44
47.92
39.38
19.97
9.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Maneesh Gupta
Managing Director
Amit Sarin
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manoj Pahwa
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Brajinder Mohan Singh
Whole Time Director & COO
Ashim Sarin
Whole Time Director & CEO
Aman Sarin
Independent Director
Rajesh Tuteja
Independent Director
Kulpreet Sood
Independent Director
Kosaraju Veerayya Chowdary
Reports by Anant Raj Ltd
Summary
Anant Raj Limited is the leading and most prominent Real Estate Developers in Delhi, NCR. The Company was formerly incorporated in the name of Arrant Raj Industries Limited on July, 1985. Thereafter, the Company changed its name from Arrant Raj Industries Limited to Anant Raj Limited in December, 2012. The Company is primarily engaged in Construction and Development of Residential Townships, Commercial, Hospitality/ Serviced Apartments, Affordable Housing, Data Centres/IT Parks, Group Housing Projects, Malls and Office Complexes in North Capital Region. The Company manufactures ceramic wall and floor tiles in plain, colour and decorative types. The manufacturing facilities are located at Rewari in Haryana. In year 1989, the company commenced design, manufacture and sales of ceramic tiles under the brand name Romano.In the year 1997, the company expanded the production capacity from 3500 to 8000 sq mtr per day by adding imported equipment. During the year 2002-03, the company increased the production capacity of Ceramic Tiles by 12000 MT to 36000 MT and they further increased the capacity by 27000 MT during the year 2005-06. Thus the total production capacity has increased to 63000 MT.In the year 2005, the company entered into the new emerging business opportunities in real estate development. In the order to achieve forward integration of ceramic tiles business and economies of scale in their operation enhance shareholders value, the company decided to consolidate their const
Read More
The Anant Raj Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹858 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anant Raj Ltd is ₹29334.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Anant Raj Ltd is 174.98 and 8.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anant Raj Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anant Raj Ltd is ₹281 and ₹892.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Anant Raj Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 89.16%, 3 Years at 125.66%, 1 Year at 183.72%, 6 Month at 80.37%, 3 Month at 25.29% and 1 Month at 22.84%.
