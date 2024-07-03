iifl-logo-icon 1
Anant Raj Ltd Share Price

858
(-2.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:53 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open879.1
  • Day's High880.25
  • 52 Wk High892.9
  • Prev. Close879.1
  • Day's Low851.5
  • 52 Wk Low 281
  • Turnover (lac)8,352.71
  • P/E174.98
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value102.37
  • EPS5.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29,334.23
  • Div. Yield0.08
Anant Raj Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

879.1

Prev. Close

879.1

Turnover(Lac.)

8,352.71

Day's High

880.25

Day's Low

851.5

52 Week's High

892.9

52 Week's Low

281

Book Value

102.37

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29,334.23

P/E

174.98

EPS

5.02

Divi. Yield

0.08

Anant Raj Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jun, 2024

arrow

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.73

arrow

Anant Raj Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Anant Raj Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.00%

Non-Promoter- 19.73%

Institutions: 19.73%

Non-Institutions: 20.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Anant Raj Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

68.38

64.82

59.02

59.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,336

2,696.53

2,552.41

2,409.14

Net Worth

3,404.38

2,761.35

2,611.43

2,468.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

353.07

256.48

408.35

439.64

yoy growth (%)

37.66

-37.19

-7.11

2.4

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-12

-11.3

-10.67

-17.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

69.33

30.3

40.38

60.92

Depreciation

-14.55

-15.1

-15.94

-18.96

Tax paid

-13.44

-10.19

-13.05

-18.06

Working capital

-288.24

264.76

-349.43

403.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.66

-37.19

-7.11

2.4

Op profit growth

10.26

-11.59

-40.41

-20.14

EBIT growth

64.73

7.78

-45.88

-22.32

Net profit growth

177.84

-26.4

-36.24

-28.83

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,483.3

956.94

461.86

249.66

276.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,483.3

956.94

461.86

249.66

276.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

37.44

47.92

39.38

19.97

9.08

Anant Raj Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Anant Raj Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Maneesh Gupta

Managing Director

Amit Sarin

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manoj Pahwa

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Brajinder Mohan Singh

Whole Time Director & COO

Ashim Sarin

Whole Time Director & CEO

Aman Sarin

Independent Director

Rajesh Tuteja

Independent Director

Kulpreet Sood

Independent Director

Kosaraju Veerayya Chowdary

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anant Raj Ltd

Summary

Anant Raj Limited is the leading and most prominent Real Estate Developers in Delhi, NCR. The Company was formerly incorporated in the name of Arrant Raj Industries Limited on July, 1985. Thereafter, the Company changed its name from Arrant Raj Industries Limited to Anant Raj Limited in December, 2012. The Company is primarily engaged in Construction and Development of Residential Townships, Commercial, Hospitality/ Serviced Apartments, Affordable Housing, Data Centres/IT Parks, Group Housing Projects, Malls and Office Complexes in North Capital Region. The Company manufactures ceramic wall and floor tiles in plain, colour and decorative types. The manufacturing facilities are located at Rewari in Haryana. In year 1989, the company commenced design, manufacture and sales of ceramic tiles under the brand name Romano.In the year 1997, the company expanded the production capacity from 3500 to 8000 sq mtr per day by adding imported equipment. During the year 2002-03, the company increased the production capacity of Ceramic Tiles by 12000 MT to 36000 MT and they further increased the capacity by 27000 MT during the year 2005-06. Thus the total production capacity has increased to 63000 MT.In the year 2005, the company entered into the new emerging business opportunities in real estate development. In the order to achieve forward integration of ceramic tiles business and economies of scale in their operation enhance shareholders value, the company decided to consolidate their const
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Anant Raj Ltd share price today?

The Anant Raj Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹858 today.

What is the Market Cap of Anant Raj Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anant Raj Ltd is ₹29334.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anant Raj Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Anant Raj Ltd is 174.98 and 8.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anant Raj Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anant Raj Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anant Raj Ltd is ₹281 and ₹892.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Anant Raj Ltd?

Anant Raj Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 89.16%, 3 Years at 125.66%, 1 Year at 183.72%, 6 Month at 80.37%, 3 Month at 25.29% and 1 Month at 22.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anant Raj Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Anant Raj Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.00 %
Institutions - 19.73 %
Public - 20.26 %

